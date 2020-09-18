SOCCER: Highlanders, Bulldogs split double dip

NEW ALBANY — The Floyd Central boys scored single goals in each half and dealt rival New Albany a 2-0 defeat in the second match of a doubleheader Thursday night in at Green Valley.
In the first match, the Bulldog girls posted their first win over the Highlanders in eight years.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 2, NEW ALBANY 0
The match was scoreless until six minutes in the first half when Ashton Ochsner headed in Ivan Villegas' corner kick.
“I saw it, jumped in and threw my head at it," Ochsner said. "It went in and we all went wild."
“It’s something we’ve been working on because early in my first year we struggled on corner kicks,” second-year Floyd coach Scott Menne added. “It was a beautiful goal.”
The Highlanders doubled their lead with 34 minutes to play when Ochsner sent a perfect pass to Chaz Hubbs, who scored from just five yards out.
“I saw my winger (Hubbs) coming in, I played it right to him and he scored a great goal,” Ochsner said.
“Again, that’s something we’ve been working on — crashing the lines,” Menne added. “It’s things we’ve been working on all season long and it’s coming together now.”
With their eighth shoutout of the season the Highlanders (9-2-1, 4-1) avenged last year's 2-0 loss to the Bulldogs (7-3, 2-1).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, NEW ALBANY 0
Floyd Central goals: Ashton Ochsner, Chaz Hubbs
.
GIRLS: NEW ALBANY 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
New Albany’s Emma Lopp drilled a shot from the left side with 4:39 left to lift the Bulldogs (5-2-1, 3-1 Hoosier Hills) past the Highlanders (3-6, 2-3) in the opening match.
The Bulldogs ended a 12-match winless streak against Floyd in spite of letting a two-goal advantage slip away in the second half.
“I told them how proud I was that they stuck together mentally,” New Albany coach Drew Stein said. “They stuck with it and found a way to get it back. That makes the difference between winning and losing — how do you respond when things don’t go your way.”
A few minutes after Floyd Central tied at 3-all, Lopp had the ball in full stride on the left side.
“I knew I had a window. I knew I wasn’t going to stop,” she said. “I found myself open. I’m lucky it went in.”
Lopp, a right-footed senior, used her left foot to give the 'Dogs their first win over the Highlanders since 2012.
“I use whatever foot it’s on,” she said. “(Beating Floyd) has been my dream since freshman year. I’m so emotional because we’ve played them five times in my four years and we’ve lost every time.”
New Albany struck first as Grace Barber took advantage of a loose ball just 14 minutes into the match. When, after the ball deflected off a teammate, she tapped it into the goal from about eight yards out.
In the 30th minute, Floyd Central’s Corrina Hohl took advantage of a breakaway and knocked in the equalizer.
Exactly two minutes after Hohl’s goal, the Bulldogs reclaimed the lead as freshman Rebeca Lopez scored on the right side before the half.
The Bulldogs surged ahead 3-1 on Barber’s second goal — when she converted a breakaway off a feed from Lopp with 34:36 to play.
The Highlanders, however, fought back. They tied the match on goals from Dakota Bramer (with 14:09 left) and Kendyl Rumple (with 12:56 to play).
“I thought we controlled the ball,” Floyd Central coach Lewie Stevens said. “Give New Albany credit. When they had chances, they made them count.”
.
NEW ALBANY 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
New Albany goals: Grace Barber 2, Rebeca Lopez, Emma Lopp.
Floyd Central goals: Corrina Hohl, Dakota Bramer, Kendyl Rumple.