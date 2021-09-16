SOCCER: Highlanders sweep Bulldogs

FLOYDS KNOBS — Bryce Johnson heeded his coach’s advice.
After watching a corner kick go past him earlier in the match, the Floyd Central junior midfielder knocked in one a short time later to give the host Highlanders a 1-0 victory over rival New Albany in Thursday night’s Hoosier Hills Conference clash.
“Right before we had a corner kick, my coach said, ‘Bryce, you need to want the ball!’ So I went in, got one good flick on it, it went back post and right in the net,” Johnson recalled afterward.
It turned out to be a clean sweep for the Highlanders as Floyd’s girls won the nightcap of the doubleheader, blanking New Albany 3-0.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 1, NEW ALBANY 0
The Highlanders posted their second straight win over the Bulldogs in a matchup of conference and sectional foes.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” Johnson said. “We know that rivalry games are always going to be really chippy and sometimes people get in their heads and think too much about the game, but we tried to stay professional and came out with the 1-0 win.”
The eighth win in its last nine matches didn’t come easily for Floyd Central, though.
However the Highlanders were able to cash in on a first-half corner kick, when Dakota Hart connected with Johnson.
“(Bryce) had a corner kick earlier in the match and he let the ball just go right past him. The next time he got that opportunity I actually yelled to him, ‘Bryce, get on that ball like you want it!’ And he scored,” Floyd Central coach Scott Menne recalled. “I was really pleased with his effort, I was really pleased with him attacking the ball.”
The result, though, was in doubt until the final seconds.
Floyd Central keeper Jack Sandford knocked away a long shot by Gus Dickman just before time ran out.
“We got away from our game a little bit,” Menne said. “We got away from possession. We held onto the ball too long at times and we got pressured off the ball. We’ve got to take care of the ball better in the second. Get players into position, keep the movement going off the ball and we’ll be able to stay with our style.”
The Highlanders (10-2, 4-0) are scheduled to host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
“At the beginning of the season we had high hopes and we’re just playing one game at a time and hoping to keep it going all the way through sectionals,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile the Bulldogs (4-4-2, 1-2) are slated to host Bloomington South at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 0
Junior Kendyl Rumple tallied in the 10th and 46th minutes to lead the Highlanders to victory in a matchup of first-year coaches.
Senior Dakota Bramer, in her first match since going down with an injury at Providence, added a goal in the 75th minute for Floyd.
Morgan Ellis assisted the final two goals for the Highlanders (6-5, 3-1), who got a combined shutout in goal from sophomore Kylie Koch (five saves) and freshman Claire Allie (one save).
"Winning a rivalry game is always good," said Floyd Central coach Jordan Vejar, whose team is scheduled to host Evansville North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. "I am very proud of the girls for approaching and playing the game with poise. It really helps when you have leadership all across the field. We have quality players all across the field and players who come into the game as well. The girls have created positive momentum for themselves after two shutout conference wins this week. That will always boost your confidence. We are finding different ways to score and win games, and that is something we will have to be able to do in the postseason. I am very pleased with the result tonight, but I am even more pleased with the performance that our team put on display tonight."
The Bulldogs (5-3-1, 2-1-1), who are helmed by Rachel Wells, are also back in action Saturday, when they’re slated to visit Columbus East at 11:30 a.m.