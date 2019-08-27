SELLERSBURG — New Albany defeated Silver Creek 9-0 on Monday in boys high school soccer action. Seven different Bulldogs scored in the match led by two apiece from Gus Dickman and Hayden Krebs.
New Albany (2-2-1) also got goals from Mehari Milton, Quinn Trueblood, Gabe Kruer, Noah Litzelswope and Kolt Kaiser.
GIRLS
Salem tops Christian Academy 3-1
Salem jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Reilley O'Loughlin scored for Christian Academy on an assist by Ellie Burdsall.
"Salem was really able to take advantage of our inexperience. We played a much better second half and had more shots than them," CAI coach Brett O'Loughlin said.
Christian Academy plays host to Corydon tonight.
Salem 3 0 — 3
CAI 1 0 — 1
First half
Salem: Karly Sweeney, 12:00 unassisted
Salem: Allison Caubig, 13:00 unassisted
Salem: Karly Sweeney, 21:30 unasssisted
CAI : Reilley O'Loughlin, 35:00 assisted by Ellie Burdsall
Next: Corydon plays at CAI tonight.
