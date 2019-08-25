CLARKSVILLE — In a battle of top-10 ranked Class A boys’ soccer teams, No. 5 Providence fell short 4-2 against No. 10 Indianapolis Scecina.
Junior Luke Hesse and senior Ryan Drury had goals for the Pioneers but Scecina’s offensive attack proved too tough.
“They play their style extremely well and we couldn’t adapt defensively. We generated some scoring opportunities but not enough. It was good to play that kind of game early in the season,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said.
Jacob Braswell had seven saves in goal for the Pioneers.
INDIANAPOLIS SCECINA 4, PROVIDENCE 2
Scecina 0 4 — 4
Providence 0 2 —2
Providence goals: Luke Hesse (Alex Lancaster), Ryan Drury.
Record: Providence is 1-1.
Next match: Providence plays host to Christian Academy on Monday.
SILVER CREEK FALLS TO MADISON
MADISON — Madison topped the visiting Dragons on Saturday for a 2-1 victory. Aron Guerrero scored off a Jack Gleason assist for Silver Creek.
MADISON 2, SILVER CREEK 1
Silver Creek 1 0 — 1
Madison 2 0 — 2
SC goal: Aaron Guerrero (Jack Gleason)
JV: Silver Creek 1, Madison 0.
Next: Silver Creek (0-2) plays host to New Albany on Monday.
New Albany drops two matches
WASHINGTON — New Albany lost 5-0 to Bloomington North and lost in penalty kicks against Terre Haute North after being knotted at 1-1 after regulation.
Girls’ Soccer
SILVER CREEK TOPS MADISON 1-0
SELLERSBURG — Vic Hutchings’ first-half goal from 19 yards out off a pass from Carley Troutman was all Silver Creek needed to hold off Madison on Saturday.
“Madison has some good players and speed up top so we were concerned, but our back line played very well as a unit and held them the very few scoring chances,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said.
SILVER CREEK 1, MADISON 0
Madison 0 0 — 0
Silver Creek 1 0 — 1
SC goal: Vic Hutchings (assist Carley Troutman)
Records: Silver Creek 1-1, Madison 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.