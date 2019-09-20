JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville cruised to a 5-0 Senior Night victory on Thursday as Kendra Salazar and Lily Haire each had two goals and Tiara Jones chipped in one.
Jeffersonville had 22 total shots on the night as seniors Blake Schremp, Bella Bungcayo, Adela King, Yeimi Sanchez, Melissa Viveros, Lauren Hargrove and Yajaira Peralta played were honored.
Jeffersonville returns to action Saturday against Bedford North Lawrence.
BOYS’ SOCCER
WARRIORS ROAR PAST LIONS
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy celebrated its Senior Night with a 14-0 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.