Sectional play kicked off around the state Monday night, but it really gets going Tuesday.
The three sites involving local boys’ teams are Seymour (Class 3A), Scottsburg (2A) and Trinity Lutheran (A).
The three sites involving local girls’ teams are Floyd Central (3A), Madison (2A) and Providence (A).
Below is a quick look at all of the sectionals involving area teams.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
All records are through Saturday and are as listed on maxpreps.com
BOYS
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR
Match 1: Floyd Central 1, Seymour 0, Monday
Match 2: Jennings County (4-11-2) vs. Columbus North (6-5-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday
Match 3: New Albany (11-4-1) vs. Columbus East (6-2-7), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Match 4: Jeffersonville (9-3) vs. Floyd Central (12-4-1), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
Defending champion: Columbus East.
Storylines, stats & notes: The reigning champion Olympians have gone 3-0-3 against the other six teams in the sectional. They are led by Christopher Quisenberry (14 goals, 30 points). ... The Highlanders, who have won five sectional titles in the last seven years (2013-16, 2018), have played everyone in the field but North. They are 4-1 vs. the other sectional teams. They lost 2-1 at East in their season-opener, but outscored the other four 14-0. Floyd has 10 shutouts this season. ... Floyd and New Albany have the most wins overall. ... The Bulldogs are led by Gus Dickman (14 goals, 7 assists, 35 points), Gabe Kruer (8 goals, 5 assists, 21 points) and Ryne Blair (8 goals, 3 assists, 19 points). ... The Red Devils have outscored their opponents 58-13 this season. They are led by sophomore Ronaldo Lawrence (12 goals, 5 assists, 29 points) and seniors Noah Milam (9 goals, 1 assist, 19 points) and Konnor Kimmel (8 goals, 2 assists, 18 points).
CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG
Match 1: Madison 2, North Harrison 1 OT (4-3 in PKs), Monday
Match 2: Charlestown (3-5-1) vs. Scottsburg (14-1), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Match 3: Salem (3-12) vs. Silver Creek (3-9-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Match 4: Corydon Central (10-4-1) vs. Madison (5-8-3), 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
Defending champion: Madison.
Storylines, stats & notes: The Warriors have to be considered the favorite. They were unbeaten in the Mid-Southern Conference. Their lone loss in the regular season was a 2-0 setback to Jeffersonville on Aug. 20. Since then Scottsburg has outscored its foes 79-7. ... MSC runner-up Corydon went 5-1 in the league. Its lone loss was 3-1 at Scottsburg on Sept. 28. The Panthers are led by seniors Ethan Lisher (13 goals, 7 assists) 33 points) and Jagger Holton (9 goals, 9 assists, 27 points). ... Charlestown and Silver Creek, who both went 3-3 in MSC play, will try to play spoiler.
.
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN
Match 1: Henryville 6, Lanesville 1, Monday
Match 2: CAI (4-3) vs. Providence (10-3), 5 p.m. Tuesday
Match 3: Austin (1-11-1) vs. Trinity Lutheran (1-10), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Match 4: Rock Creek (2-3-1) vs. Henryville (10-3), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
Defending champion: Providence.
Storylines, stats & notes: The second-ranked Pioneers, who have won eight straight sectional titles, are the overwhelming favorite. Providence has outscored its foes 57-17 this season. ... Henryville is likely the second choice. The Hornets beat Rock Creek and Trinity Lutheran twice. They lost 5-0 at CAI, but the Warriors face the Pioneers in the first round. Henryville is led by seniors Austin Contreras (18 goals, 4 assists, 40 points) and Parker Rappe (14 goals, 4 assists, 34 points), as well as freshman Hayden Barbour (11 goals, 6 assists, 28 points).
.
GIRLS
CLASS 3A FLOYD CENTRAL
Match 1: Bedford NL (4-9-1) vs. Jeffersonville (8-3-1), 5 p.m. Tuesday
Match 2: Floyd Central (5-8) vs. Seymour (11-2-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. Thursday
Match 4: Jennings County (4-8) vs. New Albany (8-5-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Final: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. Saturday
Defending champion: Floyd Central.
Storylines, stats & notes: The Highlanders have won four straight sectional titles, but have only won five matches this season. ... Seymour, which lost to Floyd in a shootout in last year's sectional semis, is the favorite. The Owls beat the Highlanders, New Albany, BNL and Jennings by a combined score of 13-1. They didn't play Jeff. Seymour has outscored its opponents 42-14 this season, including 21-2 in its 6-0 HHC campaign. The Owls are led by senior Alyssa Perry (11 goals, 10 assists, 32 points) and junior Lillie Wessel (11 goals, 6 assists, 28 points). .. The Red Devils, who have outscored their opponents 53-11 this season, are led by juniors Lily Haire (13 goals, 3 assists, 29 points) and Olivia Clive (8 goals, 9 assists, 25 points), as well as freshman Hannah Magruder (11 goals, 3 assists, 25 points). Keeper Addison Duran has 82 saves for the Devils, who have six shutouts this season. ... The Bulldogs, who have outscored their foes 53-26, are led by seniors Grace Barber (16 goals, 6 assists, 38 points) and Emma Lopp (15 goals, 7 assists, 37 points).
.
CLASS 2A MADISON
Match 1: Salem 7, North Harrison 0, Monday
Match 2: Silver Creek (14-1) vs. Charlestown (1-5), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Match 3: Scottsburg (6-6-1) vs. Madison (7-8-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Match 4: Corydon Central (2-4-1) vs. Salem (2-1-5), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 2 p.m. Saturday
Defending champion: North Harrison.
Storylines, stats & notes: The 12th-ranked Dragons are the heavy favorite here after losing only once (to 3A Seymour) during the regular season. They have outscored their opponents 61-9 this season, including 35-1 in MSC action. Creek is led by seniors Anna Wright (23 goals, 5 assists, 51 points) and Natalie Day (12 goals, 7 assists, 31 points).
.
CLASS A PROVIDENCE
Match 1: Providence (2-7-2) vs. Southwestern (2-7-3), 5 p.m. Thursday
Match 2: Austin (1-6-1) vs. Trinity Lutheran (5-7), 7 p.m. Thursday
Final: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 2 p.m. Saturday
Defending champion: Providence.
Storylines, stats & notes: The 14th-ranked Pioneers have won three straight sectional titles and five in the last six years. They beat Trinity Lutheran 1-0 in last year's final. Providence hasn't played any of the other sectional teams. The Pioneers have been outscored 36-11 while playing a very difficult regular-season schedule.
