SOFTBALL: Ferrell's big blast gives Silver Creek a walk-off win

SCOTTSBURG — Prior to Monday, Macy Ferrell had never played a postseason game.
The Silver Creek sophomore made her first one a memorable one.
Ferrell’s walk-off, two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Dragons a 5-4 win over Corydon Central in the first round of the Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional.
“It was pretty amazing coming in as a sophomore, I had never played in a sectional game as a softball player (because last season was canceled). So I knew in the bottom of the seventh, we were losing by one, and I was like, ‘We just need a hit,’” Ferrell said. “Then Jordyn (Hall) got on and I was like, ‘OK, at least hit a double or something to score her.’ But I was going up there pretty relaxed.
“When I hit that the first thing that came to my mind was just how happy (Silver Creek coach) Nate (Gibson) was going to be because I knew he wanted to win that ball game.”
“Woo! That was one for the blood pressure right there,” Gibson added. “As soon as I saw it hit the bat — ball game! — I knew it. That ball was crushed. Macy’s been big for us all year, so it was good to finally see her come through clutch.”
With the win the defending champion Dragons (18-9) advance to face the host Warriorettes (23-3), who outslugged Salem 12-2 in Monday’s second game, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals.
Things looked good for the Dragons early. They scored single runs in the first and second innings to take a quick 2-0 lead.
The Panthers pulled within 2-1 in the top of the fifth before Creek responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning.
Corydon answered back in the sixth, scoring three times to take the lead.
The Panthers threatened to add to their lead in the top of the seventh, but sophomore centerfielder Carsyn Sidebottom made a three-run-home-run-robbing catch up against the fence for the final out.
In the bottom of the inning, Ekart grounded out before Hall reached on an error.
Ferrell then swung and missed at the first offering from Panthers pitcher Jaiden Cantrell, before blasting the next one over the left-field fence.
“I don’t know (what kind of pitch it was), but it was right down the freaking middle, I’ll tell you that,” Ferrell said afterward.
Ferrell finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
“Her last two at-bats, she was seeing the ball real well,” Gibson added. “We had one of our burners on first base, but I didn’t want to steal because I knew that their catcher had a good arm and as good as Macy had been seeing it I was putting it in her hands right there.”
Hall, a junior, also had a trio of hits for the Dragons.
“We’re young, we’re offensive streaky and that’s kind of what put us in that predicament — we don’t score enough very often,” Gibson said. “That’s kind of been our status quo all year is score in two or three innings, then kind of stop. So I was glad to really see those last two.”
In the circle, senior Megan Ekart allowed four unearned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out seven in the complete-game effort.
“She pitched well early,” Gibson said. “She got a little tired late, put a few ball over the plate that one inning. When she’s on, she’s pretty good. And she was on early.”
Now, the Dragons turn their to the host Warriorettes, who they edged 7-6 May 6 in Sellersburg.
“We’ve got to really focus and come in and work hard (in practice) and then Wednesday we’ve got to play the same, but we’ve got to hit more,” Ferrell said.
“I think everybody kind of knows that we’ve got a target on our back, the girls are starting to see that,” Gibson added. “But it’s good to be the Yankees I guess.”
CLASS 3A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Monday’s Game 1
SILVER CREEK 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 4
Corydon Central 000 013 0 — 4 6 1
Silver Creek 110 010 2 — 5 10 6
W — Megan Ekart. L — Jaiden Cantrell. 2B — Macy Ferrell (SC). HR — Ferrell (SC). Records — Corydon Central 18-9, Silver Creek 18-9.
Game 2 (Monday): Scottsburg 12, Salem 2
Game 3 (today): Brownstown Central (12-6) vs. Charlestown (11-14), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (today): North Harrison (9-10) vs. Madison (13-15), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Wednesday): Silver Creek (18-9) vs. Scottsburg (23-3), 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 (Wednesday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 7 (Thursday): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.