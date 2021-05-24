SOFTBALL: Five storylines entering the postseason

The IHSAA State Tournament gets started Monday across the state. Locally, teams from Clark and Floyd counties will begin play in five area sectionals over the four classes.
With that in mind, let's take a quick look at five storylines involving our locals entering the postseason.
1. HOMER-HAPPY HIGHLANDERS
Floyd Central hit a program-record 58 home runs during the regular season.
Junior Kendall Brown led the Highlanders with 13 big flies. Macy Wilkens and Lavin Osborne tied for second with nine homers apiece while sophomore Taylor Chumbley hit seven and junior Riley Chumbley six.
Can Floyd keep up its power-hitting in the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional? That will be a big key. If the Highlanders can they could have a shot at their first sectional title since 2017.
2. CAN SILVER CREEK REPEAT?
The Dragons were the only local team to win a sectional championship two years ago, so they're they only squad with a chance at at repeat.
Can Creek do it? Yes. Will the Dragons do it? We'll find out.
Silver Creek, which had an up-and-down regular season, has a very tough road to the title. The Dragons will likely have to beat the two Class 3A Scottsburg sectional favorites (Corydon Central and the host Warriorettes) in order to even make the final.
Creek opens up against the Panthers, who beat them 6-4 on April 6. If they win that game the Dragons would likely face Scottsburg in the semis. The Warriorettes went 22-3 during the regular season, but one of those loses was a 7-6 setback in Sellersburg on May 6.
3. CAN BORDEN WIN A SECTIONAL TITLE AGAIN?
The Braves haven't won a sectional championship since 2016, when they went on to win the Class A state title.
Is this the year Borden returns to sectional supremacy? It could be, but the Braves will likely have to knock off seventh-ranked, and host, Lanesville in the sectional semifinals. The Eagles won 4-2 at Borden on April 20.
4. COULD HENRYVILLE RECLAIM SECTIONAL GLORY?
The Hornets won three straight sectional titles (2016, '17 and '18) before that streak was snapped in 2019. They hope to host the hardware again this year. It should hurt that they're hosting the sectional.
The de facto championship game could be Henryville's semifinal game against Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday afternoon. The two teams met three times during the regular season with the Hornets taking two of the three.
5. FRESHMAN FACTORS
Several freshmen had outstanding regular seasons. It will be interesting to see if they can be factors in the postseason as well.
Among the frosh who have been big contributors for their team are Floyd Central's Peyton Drummond, New Albany's Autumn Gullett, Charlestown's Addison Smith and Kyley Fetz, Borden's Grace Gentry and Emily Schottelkotte and New Washington's Braeanna Billups and Liberty Griffin.
.
SECTIONAL GLANCE
Records and statistics from maxpreps.com
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 15 at JENNINGS COUNTY
Game 1 (Monday): Jennings County (10-17) vs. Floyd Central (19-10), 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 (Monday): Seymour (11-8) vs. Jeffersonville (13-13), 7:30 p.m.
Game 3 (Tuesday): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Tuesday): Bedford NL (25-4) vs. New Albany (13-10), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Thursday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Defending champion: Jennings County.
Lowdown: The seventh-ranked Stars and the Owls, who tied for the Hoosier Hills Conference title, are the favorites. The homer-happy Highlanders, however, could play spoiler, though.
Floyd Central hit leaders: Sophomore Taylor Chumbley .492 batting average, 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 23 RBIs, 22 runs scored, six stolen bases; junior Kendall Brown .468, 10 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 13 HRs, 39 RBIs, 35 runs, 13 SBs; sophomore Kylie Franks .427, 12 2Bs, 1 3B, 3 HRs, 28 RBIs, 36 runs, 20 SBs; senior Macy Wilkens .393, 5 2Bs, 9 HRs, 34 RBIs, 15 runs; junior Riley Chumbley .387, 4 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 6 HRs, 21 RBIs, 30 runs, 15 SBs; junior Reese Davis .378, 1 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBIs, 17 runs, 11 SBs; junior Lavin Osborne .354, 3 2Bs, 1 3B, 9 HRs, 28 RBIs, 24 runs; sophomore Emory Waterbury .348, 2 2Bs, 4 HRs, 9 RBIs; freshman Peyton Drummond .346, 2 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 11 RBIs, 32 runs, 25 SBs. FC pitching leaders: Senior Erica McCullough 9-6, 5.29 earned-run average; Waterbury 7-3, 2.10 ERA.
Jeffersonville hit leaders: Sophomore Emma Eaton .404, nine RBIs, nine runs; junior Elliot Mays .382, 3 2Bs, 1 HR, 12 RBIs, 12 runs; junior Hannah Hackworth .346, 6 2Bs, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs, 15 runs; sophomore Bailey Clarke .316; senior Mollie Davis .309, 3 2Bs, 9 RBIs. JHS pitching leaders: junior Katie Monroe 9-12, 1 save, 3.59 ERA; sophomore Bailey Shafer 4-0, 3.74.
New Albany hit leaders (thru 15 games): Senior Justice Lockmund .412; freshman Autumn Gullett .381; sophomore Ava Brewer .370, 21 runs, 11 SBs; sophomore Reese Raymond .367; sophomore Cheyenne Palmer .333, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs, 17 runs. NAHS pitching leaders: Palmer, sophomore Eavie Smith.
.
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 30 at SCOTTSBURG
Game 1 (Monday): Corydon Central (18-8) vs. Silver Creek (11-6), 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 (Monday): Salem (10-9) vs. Scottsburg (22-3), 7:30 p.m.
Game 3 (Tuesday): Brownstown Central (12-6) vs. Charlestown (11-14), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Tuesday): North Harrison (9-10) vs. Madison (13-15), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Wednesday): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 (Wednesday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 7 (Thursday): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Defending champion: Silver Creek.
Lowdown: Corydon Central and Scottsburg, who finished 1-2 in the Mid-Southern Conference standings, are the favorites. Silver Creek could also be a factor. The Dragons lost to the Panthers by two in early April and beat the Warriorettes by one in early May.
Charlestown hit leaders: Freshman Addison Smith .500, 7 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 12 RBIs, 24 runs; freshman Kyley Fetz .450, 4 2Bs, 9 RBIs, 13 runs; junior Savannah Gaither .427, 10 2Bs, 1 3B, 2 HRs, 23 RBIs, 21 runs; junior Brooke Shofner .375. CHS pitching leader: Gaither 6-10, 3.47 ERA.
Silver Creek leaders: Senior Megan Ekart, sophomore Hallie Foley.
.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 46 at CLARKSVILLE
Game 1 (Monday): Eastern (3-15) vs. Crawford County (2-10), 4:30 p.m.
Game 2 (Monday): Mitchell (14-11) at Clarksville (0-14), 6:30 p.m.
Game 3 (Tuesday): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Tuesday): Providence (8-15) vs. Paoli (5-9), 6:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Thursday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Defending champion: Paoli.
Lowdown: Mitchell is the prohibitive favorite considering the Bluejackets are the only team in the field with a winning record.
Clarksville leaders: Senior Karena Knight, sophomore Dahja Gaines.
Providence hit leaders: Junior Brooklynn Nolot .365, 5 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 1 HR, 12 RBIs, 24 runs, 15 SBs; sophomore Kate Weber .358, 3 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 6 RBIs, 23 runs, 15 SB2; senior Sydney Shireman .306, 3 2Bs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs; senior Kayce Quinn .291, 2 2Bs, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs. PHS pitching leaders: Quinn, sophomore Hailey Crisp.
.
CLASS A SECTIONAL 61 at LANESVILLE
Game 1 (Tuesday): West Washington (17-9) at Lanesville (19-8), 6 p.m.
Game 2 (Tuesday): Borden (10-10) vs. South Central (0-10), 8 p.m.
Game 3 (Thursday): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 (Thursday): Christian Academy (0-2) vs. Orleans (1-20), 8 p.m.
Game 5 (Saturday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Defending champion: West Washington.
Lowdown: The Eagles, who are tied for seventh in Class A, are the favorite, especially since they're playing on their home field. The Senators, who Lanesville play in the first game, and No. 12 Borden could also be factors.
Borden stat leaders: Sophomore Emily Cissell .377, 9 2Bs, 21 RBIs, 15 runs, 19 SBs; freshman Grace Gentry .367, 16 runs, 17 SBs; sophomore Hailey Hust .321, 11 RBIs. BHS pitching leader:Emily Schottelkotte 5-3, 3.12 ERA.
.
CLASS A SECTIONAL 62 at HENRYVILLE
Game 1 (Monday): Shawe Memorial (0-17) vs. New Washington (8-7), 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 (Tuesday): Trinity Lutheran (10-11) at Henryville (8-8), 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 (Wednesday): Game 1 winner vs. Rock Creek (0-4), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Friday): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Defending champion: Lanesville.
Lowdown: The Cougars and the Hornets, who face off in the first round, could be considered the co-favorites. The Mustangs will try to play spoiler.
Henryville leaders: Senior Dilyn Roberts, senior Riley Nunn, senior Annie Spicer, senior Larissa Smith, junior Auturnn Osborne, junior Mary Crick.
New Washington leaders: Senior Shelbie Baird, senior Adrian Miles, junior Megan Snelling, sophomore McKenna Donaway, freshman Braeanna Billups, freshman Liberty Griffin.
Rock Creek leader: Hannah Allen.