FORT WAYNE — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Star team capped off a remarkable run to the state title Tuesday.
FKCC slammed South Newton 15-0 in four innings in the championship game of the six-team, modified double-elimination tournament at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne.
Thanks to its victory, Floyds Knobs advances to the Central Region tourney, which is scheduled for July 20-23 in Pendleton.
In the state tournament, FKCC outscored its opponents 81-0 while its pitchers only allowed one hit over four games.
In Tuesday’s final, Emory Hegedus, Kynlee Howell and Emma Warren had two hits apiece to lead Floyds Knobs at the plate. Howell drove in four runs while Warren knocked in two.
In addition to Hegedus, Howell and Warren, the team is also comprised of Addison Marcum, Lily Philpott, Lainey Weber, Aubrey Duckworth, Lindsay Platt, Alayna Kolish, Kendall Maher, Charley Allgeier and Claire Belcher.
.
2023 JUNIOR LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
At World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne
Game 1: Floyds Knobs 30, Middlebury 0, Sunday
Game 2: South Newton 15, Osolo 2, Sunday
Game 3: Floyds Knobs 22, Franklin 0, Sunday
Game 4: South Newton 15, DeMotte 2, Sunday
Game 5: Middlebury 22, Osolo 4, Monday
Game 6: DeMotte 13, Franklin 3, Monday
Game 7: Floyds Knobs 14, South Newton 0, Monday
Game 8: DeMotte 15, Middlebury 10, Monday
Game 9: South Newton 10, DeMotte 5, Tuesday
Game 10 (final): Floyds Knobs 15, South Newton 0, Tuesday
*Floyds Knobs advances to the Central Region tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.