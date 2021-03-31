RAMSEY — Macy Wilkens went 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead visiting Floyd Central to a 14-2 five-inning triumph at North Harrison on Wednesday.
The senior catcher had a double, home run and eight total bases while scoring once for the Highlanders, who trailed 1-0 after the first inning before plating eight in the second, four in the third and two in the fifth.
Wilkens wasn’t the only standout at the plate for Floyd, which pounded out 15 hits. Kendall Brown added three hits, including a double, and two RBIs while scoring three runs.
Kylie Franks, Riley Chumbley and Erica Endris added two hits apiece for the Highlanders. Chumbley scored twice while Lavin Osborne hit a solo home run.
In the circle, Erica McCullough picked up her second victory in two days. The senior allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two in three innings. Alissa Flick tossed two shutout innings of relief, walking one and striking out one.
Floyd Central (2-0) is slated to visit Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. today.
FLOYD CENTRAL 14, NORTH HARRISON 2
Floyd Central 084 02 — 14 15 0
North Harrison 101 00 — 2 4 4
W — Erica McCullough (2-0). L — Ashton Blackburn. 2B — Kendall Brown (FC), Peyton Drummond (FC), Macy Wilkens (FC). HR — Lavin Osborne (FC), Wilkens (FC). Records — Floyd Central 2-0, North Harrison 0-1.
