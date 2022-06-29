NEW ALBANY — The Floyds Knobs 10U All-Star team will have the opportunity to win a state championship on their home field next week.
Briley Mercer struck out 10 batters Wednesday night and Floyds Knobs blanked New Albany 11-0 to capture the 10U Indiana District 5 Minor Softball title. The win advances Floyds Knobs to the state tournament next week, which the team is hosting.
“The girls did what they needed to tonight, we’re just really happy,” Floyds Knobs coach Svend Jansen said after the game. “They came out and got the bats going early and we made the plays on defense, and Briley did a fantastic job on the mound.”
Mercer didn’t surrender a run over three games in the district tournament.
“It’s not often that you see a 9-year-old doing that. She’s one of our younger players, but she throws strikes and she hits her spots,” Jansen said of the Floyds Knobs pitcher. “I just can’t say enough about how well she was able to keep her control and hit her spots when she needed to.”
Thanks to a quick start from Floyds Knobs, Mercer was able to pitch with the lead the entire game.
In the top of the first inning, Floyds Knobs sent nine batters to the plate, scoring four runs. Naomi Wathen drove home two runs with a single, and she later scored on a wild pitch.
Floyds Knobs added another run the next inning when Ollie Casteel plated a teammate with a single.
New Albany’s Ashlynn Casper led off the bottom of the second inning with a hit, and Audrey Herrmann reached base behind her. But Mercer ended the scoring threat by striking out the next three New Albany batters to end the inning.
Floyds Knobs put the game out of reach in the third inning, adding four more runs including another Wathen RBI single.
Mercer again struck out the side in the bottom of the third inning. Floyds Knobs added two more runs in the top of the fourth, and the game was called after New Albany couldn’t push two runs across in the bottom of the fourth.
Jansen said the two teams they beat in the district tournament — Silver Creek and New Albany — were both talented squads. He said Floyds Knobs is looking forward to playing on their home field in next week’s state tournament after coming up short of the title last year.
“It’s a pretty special opportunity,” Jansen said. “At the end of the day, we still have to make the plays we need to.”
Floyds Knobs players showered Jansen with water after the game in celebration of earning the district title. The coach said the players work hard but also have fun.
“From 1 to 14, all 14 of them just know their role and have come close together in a short amount of time,” he said. “Our league is one where we really take pride in our girls playing community, Little League ball, and it really shows. They’re really close on the field but they’re just as close off the field, and I think that’s what makes this a special team.”
