NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central avenged an earlier loss by beating Seymour 6-4 Tuesday evening in the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
The Highlanders (21-10) will face seventh-ranked Bedford North Lawrence (25-4) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in sectional final. The Stars downed New Albany 12-3 in Tuesday's second semi.
The Owls, who beat Floyd 7-3 back on April 27 in the Knobs, led 2-1 after the first inning Tuesday. The Highlanders, however, tallied four runs in the second to take a lead they wouldn't lose.
Erica Endris and Peyton Drummond led Floyd at the plate with three hits apiece. Drummond scored twice and had an RBI while Endris plated once. Both also stole a base.
Lavin Osborne and Taylor Chumbley added two hits apiece.
Erica McCullough picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out three.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to lead BNL 3-1. The Stars, however, scored 11 unanswered runs after that.
Bedford finished with 11 hits, including four home runs.
.
CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Monday): Floyd Central 5, Jennings County 4
Game 2 (Monday): Seymour 9, Jeffersonville 4
Game 3 (Tuesday): Floyd Central 6, Seymour 4
Game 4 (Tuesday): Bedford NL 12, New Albany 3
BEDFORD NL 12, NEW ALBANY 3
Bedford NL 160 010 4 — 12 11 2
New Albany 300 000 0 — 3 6 3
W — A. Waggoner. L — Eavie Smith. 2B — Kimberly Vest (NA), Vanessa Burns (NA), Cheyenne Palmer (NA), C. Kern (BNL). HR — B. McCauley (BNL), S. Stone (BNL), A. Waggoner (BNL), C. Kern (BNL). Records — Bedford NL 26-4, New Albany 13-11.
Game 5 (Thursday): Floyd Central (21-10) vs. Bedford NL (26-4), 5:30 p.m.
