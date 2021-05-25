SOFTBALL: Hornets outlast Cougars

HENRYVILLE — Henryville got some clutch performances to top Trinity Lutheran 8-7 in Tuesday’s Class A Henryville Sectional semifinal.
The Hornets (15-11) advance to Friday’s 5:30 p.m. sectional final. They’ll face the winner of today’s semifinal between Rock Creek and New Washington.
Annie Spicer’s tie-breaking, fourth-inning grand slam gave Henryville a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in the fourth meeting of the season between the two foes.
“Honestly, there was a lot of pressure with the bases loaded,” said Spicer, who’ll play collegiately at Grace. “The first pitch I got, I fouled it off inside. I knew she was going to try it again. The minute it went off (the bat) I knew it was a good hit, but I wasn’t sure it would make it (over the fence). As I was rounding first base I saw that it went over and got really excited.”
The Hornets used three straight hits by Mackenzie Jackson, Kelsey Moran and Lily Bender to setup Spicer.
Larissa Smith staked Henryville, which was the visiting team even through the Hornets were playing on their homefield, with her first home run of the season — a drive over the left-field fence that scored Dilyn Roberts, who led off the game with a double.
The Cougars cut Henryville’s lead in half in the second. The Hornets then tallied twice more in the third before Trinity Lutheran tied it up in the bottom of the third.
“We knew we could score, and we knew they’d score,” Cougars coach Bob Tabling said. “There weren’t a lot of surprises in there. I’ve got to tip my hat, they had some players that hadn’t had a lot of success against us throughout the season until today.”
Spicer’s grand slam gave the Hornets and insurmountable lead, but Trinity Lutheran made it interesting late. Genesis Munoz’s three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth pulled the Cougars within one.
That’s as close as it would get, though, as Binder blanked Trinity Lutheran the rest of the way.
“They came out determined to win today,” said Henryville coach Amanda Raine, whose team posted its third straight win over the Cougars after a 12-2 loss on April 5. “I’m proud of them. They are determined to win a sectional. Of course there is stuff we have to work on before Friday.”
Roberts led the Hornets at the plate, going 4-for-5.
“We’ve seen this pitcher (Kamzi Gross) so many times, so that helped,” Roberts said. “Knowing how she is, everyone was more prepared than the last few times we’ve played them. The key today was picking each other up, making sure we kept telling each other if we made a good play. We stayed together.”
Peyton Steward, Moran, Smith and Spicer added two hits apiece.
“There were some butterflies late in the game,” Spicer, a centerfielder, said. “I kept talking to the outfielders, (telling them) ‘If you have to run into the fence your wounds are going to heal. You’ve just got to leave it all on the field.’”
“Dilyn is a team leader. She keeps everybody up. Annie is a good player too,” Raine added. “She wasn’t doing good (hitting) for a while, but she did well tonight. I know she’s been working on her hitting. It showed.”
.
CLASS A HENRYVILLE SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinal
Henryville 202 400 0 — 8 14 1
Trinity Luth. 013 003 0 — 7 9 1
W — Lily Binder. L — Kamzi Gross (10-12). 2B — Peyton Steward (H), Ally Russell (TL), Gross (TL). HR — Larissa Smith (H), Annie Spicer (H), Genesis Munoz (TL). Records — Henryville 15-11, Trinity Lutheran 10-12.
.
Game 1 (Monday): New Washington 14, Shawe Memorial 3
Game 2 (Tuesday): Henryville 8, Trinity Lutheran 7
Game 3 (today): New Washington (9-7) vs. Rock Creek (0-4), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Friday): Henryville (15-11) vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.