HENRYVILLE — A four-run third inning propelled host Henryville to a 4-2 victory over visiting Brownstown Central on Monday evening. 

The Hornets had five hits, while batting around, in the third frame. 

Peyton Steward led Henryville's nine-hit attack, going 3-for-3. Autumn Osborne and Riley Nunn added two hits apiece, including a double. 

Mary Crick picked up the win in the circle. The junior pitched the final 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits while striking out two. 

The Hornets (8-4) visit Providence at 5 p.m. Thursday. 

