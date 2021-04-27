HENRYVILLE — A four-run third inning propelled host Henryville to a 4-2 victory over visiting Brownstown Central on Monday evening.
The Hornets had five hits, while batting around, in the third frame.
Peyton Steward led Henryville's nine-hit attack, going 3-for-3. Autumn Osborne and Riley Nunn added two hits apiece, including a double.
Mary Crick picked up the win in the circle. The junior pitched the final 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits while striking out two.
The Hornets (8-4) visit Providence at 5 p.m. Thursday.
