SOFTBALL: Hornets win 9th sectional title

HENRYVILLE — A seven-run third inning helped Henryville to its ninth sectional title Thursday.
The Hornets rode that big frame to an 11-1 five-inning win over New Washington in the Class A Henryville Sectional final.
Henryville advances to the one-game regional. The Hornets (16-11) will visit the Lanesville Sectional champion at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Thursday, Henryville pounded out 16 hits while a pair of Hornets pitchers (Lilly Bindner and Jensen Smith) held the Mustangs to four hits.
Freshman Mackenzie Jackson led Henryville at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, while senior Dilyn Roberts went 3-for-4. Peyton Steward, Autumn Osborne, Bindner and Annie Spicer added two hits apiece while Riley Nunn had the third inning’s biggest hit — a bases-clearing double.
Bindner picked up the win in the circle, pitching the first 3 1/3 innings. Smith then finished the game out for the Hornets.
Liberty Griffin absorbed the loss for New Wash (10-8).
.
CLASS A HENRYVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Monday): New Washington 14, Shawe Memorial 3
Game 2 (Tuesday): Henryville 8, Trinity Lutheran 7
Game 3 (Wednesday): New Washington 13, Rock Creek 3
Game 4 (Thursday): Henryville 11, New Washington 1
.
BLUEJACKETS BEAT PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Avery Southern pitched, and hit, Mitchell to its second sectional title Thursday evening.
Led by the sophomore, the Bluejackets topped Providence 11-1 in six innings in the Class 2A Clarksville Sectional final.
Southern picked up the complete-game victory in the circle, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Mitchell to its first sectional championship in 27 years.
The Bluejackets (17-11) will visit South Ripley, the winner of the Switzerland County Sectional, on Tuesday in the one-game regional.
The Pioneers plated their only run in the top of the sixth, when Brooklynn Nolot hit a solo home run.
.
CLASS 2A CLARKSVILLE SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
MITCHELL 11, PROVIDENCE 1
Providence 000 001 — 1 4 4
Mitchell 212 303 — 11 11 1
W — Southern. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Southern (M). HR — Brooklynn Nolot (P). Records — Providence 9-16, Mitchell 17-11.
.
Game 1 (Monday): Crawford County 10, Eastern 1
Game 2 (Monday): Mitchell 13, Clarksville 2
Game 3 (Tuesday): Mitchell 10, Crawford County 0
Game 4 (Tuesday): Providence 14, Paoli 3
Game 5 (Thursday): Mitchell 11, Providence 1
.
SENATORS SLIP PAST BRAVES
LANESVILLE — West Washington scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 2-1 win over Borden in the Class A Lanesville Sectional semifinals Thursday evening.
The game was scoreless until the 15th-ranked Senators scored once in the bottom of the fourth inning. The No. 10 Braves (11-11) tied it up in the top of the seventh before West Washington tallied in the bottom of the frame for the victory.
West Washington (19-9) advances to face Orleans (2-20) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Bulldogs downed Christian Academy 12-2 in five innings in Thursday’s second semi.
.
CLASS A SECTIONAL 61 at LANESVILLE
Game 1 (Tuesday): West Washington 8, Lanesville 1
Game 2 (Tuesday): Borden 12, South Central 0
Game 3 (Thursday): West Washington 2, Borden 1
Game 4 (Thursday): Orleans 12, Christian Academy 2
Game 5 (Saturday): West Washington (19-9) vs. Orleans (2-20), 7 p.m.