HENRYVILLE — New Washington is heading to the sectional final.
The Mustangs clipped Rock Creek 13-3 in five innings in the second semifinal of the Class A Henryville Sectional on Wednesday evening to earn a spot in the title tilt.
New Washington (10-7) will face the host Hornets (15-11) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the championship game, which was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved up due to the chance of wet weather.
Wednesday the Mustangs tallied single runs in the first and second innings to take the early lead before the Lions scored once in the top of the third to pull within one.
New Wash took control in the bottom of the inning, though, scoring six times. The Mustangs added four runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to end the game early.
Senior Shelbie Baird led New Wash at the plate with a double and a pair of triples. Freshman Liberty Griffin picked up the win in the circle and also helped her own cause with a home run in the Mustangs' big inning.
Erin Goodman led Rock Creek at the plate. The senior had a double and a home run.
Henryville will be seeking its ninth sectional title while the Mustangs will be trying for their fourth.
.
CLASS A HENRYVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Monday): New Washington 14, Shawe Memorial 3
Game 2 (Tuesday): Henryville 8, Trinity Lutheran 7
Game 3 (Wednesday): New Washington 13, Rock Creek 3
NEW WASHINGTON 13, ROCK CREEK 3
Rock Creek 001 11 — 3
New Wash 116 41 — 13
W — Liberty Griffin. L — Hannah Allen. 2B — Izzy Balderas (NW), Shelbie Baird (NW), Braeanna Billups (NW), K. Rawlings (RC), Erin Goodman (RC). 3B — Baird (NW) 2. HR — Liberty Griffin (NW), E. Goodman (RC).
Game 4 (today): Henryville (15-11) vs. New Washington (10-7), 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.