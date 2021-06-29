SOFTBALL NOTEBOOK: FC's Brown named All-State

One local softball player has earned All-State recognition from the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Floyd Central junior Kendall Brown was a Class 3A/4A second-team selection by the ICGSA. The outfielder had a breakout campaign for the Highlanders, hitting .452 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs while stealing 14 bases and scoring 37 runs for Floyd, which set a single-season home run record and went 21-11.
Brown was also one of three Highlanders named to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference team.
She was joined by teammates Kylie Franks and Macy Wilkens.
Franks, a sophomore, hit .406 with a team-high 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 29 RBIs. She also scored 37 runs, which tied Brown for the team lead, and swiped 21 bases.
Wilkens, a senior, hit .367 with six doubles, nine homers and 37 RBIs. She also scored 15 runs.
Jeffersonville’s Hannah Hackworth and New Albany’s Reese Raymond were also named to the team.
Hackworth, a junior shortstop/pitcher, hit .346 with a team-best six doubles, a team-high-tying two home runs and a team-best 16 RBIs for the Red Devils. She also scored a team-high 16 runs.
Raymond, a sophomore second baseman, hit .333 with a .435 on-base percentage and 14 RBIs. She also received 11 walks, scored 22 runs and stole seven bases.
Others selected to the squad were Bedford North Lawrence’s Sarah Stone, Annie Waggoner and Braxton McCauley; Grace Meyer, Alyssa Perry and Kynabee Warner of Seymour; Columbus East’s Kenzie Foster; Tori Lee and Delaynee McCreary of Jennings County and Madison’s Cam Mann.
Meanwhile, Floyd Central's Erica McCullough, Jeff's Katie Monroe and New Albany's Cheyenne Palmer garnered honorable mention. They were joined by BNL's Aliza Jewell, Kerrigan Greathouse of Columbus East, Jennings County's Averi Zamora, Immigin Mann of Madison and Seymour's Kendrick Sterling.
Bedford NL’s Brad Gilbert and Seymour’s Jerry Burton shared Coach of the Year honors.
ALL-HHC
First team: Sarah Stone, Annie Waggoner & Braxton McCauley (Bedford NL); Kenzie Foster (Columbus East); Kendall Brown, Kylie Franks & Macy Wilkens (Floyd Central); Hannah Hackworth (Jeffersonville); Tori Lee & Delaynee McCreary (Jennings County); Cam Mann (Madison); Reese Raymond (New Albany); Grace Meyer, Alyssa Perry & Kynabee Warner (Seymour).
Honorable mention: Erica McCullough (Floyd Central); Katie Monroe (Jeffersonville); Cheyenne Palmer (New Albany); Aliza Jewell (BNL); Kerrigan Greathouse (Columbus East); Averi Zamora (Jennings County); Immigin Mann (Madison); Kendrick Sterling (Seymour).
Coaches of the Year: Brad Gilbert (BNL), Jerry Burton (Seymour).
3 DRAGONS, 2 PIRATES, 1 GENERAL GARNER MSC HONORS
Three players from Silver Creek, two from Charlestown and one from Clarksville were selected to the All-Mid-Southern Conference squad.
The Dragons were represented by senior pitcher Megan Ekart, sophomore first baseman Macy Ferrell and freshman second baseman Reese Decker.
Ekart posted a 2.90 earned-run average while recording 104 strikeouts in the circle. At the plate, she hit .390.
Ferrell had a breakout campaign, batting .430 while topping the team in home runs (10) and RBIs (40). She also scored 30 runs and stole seven bases.
Decker, meanwhile, hit .375 for the Dragons.
Junior Savannah Gaither and freshman Addison Smith were the Pirates who received recognition. Gaither hit .430 with a team-best 10 doubles, one triple and a team-high two home runs while driving in a team-best 24 runs for Charlestown. She also scored 21 times and stole 18 bases. In the circle, Gaither was 6-11 with a 3.44 ERA while striking out 117 in 114 innings.
Smith batted .488 with seven doubles and two triples while driving in 12 runs. She also stole 19 bases and scored a team-high 24 runs.
Kaitlin Bishop represented the Generals. Bishop batted .333 with five doubles, one triple, one home run and 14 RBIs for Clarksville. She also scored 19 runs.
Meanwhile, Silver Creek’s Carsyn Sidebottom and Jordyn Hall, as well as Charlestown’s Kylee Fetz received honorable mention.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-MSC
First team: Bella Gerlach, Grace Erwin & Avery Adams (Corydon Central); Megan Ekart, Macy Ferrell & Reese Decker (Silver Creek); Ashley Martin & Lauren Mayer (Scottsburg); Kelsey Schneider & Erin Singleton (Brownstown); Ashton Blackburn & Shelby Smith (North Harrison); Addison Smith & Savannah Gaither (Charlestown); Bailey Hypes & Callie Backherms (Salem); Summer Eskridge (Austin); Shelbi Patton (Eastern); Kaitlin Bishop (Clarksville).
Honorable mention: Bailey Orme & Jaiden Cantrell (Corydon Central); Carsyn Sidebottom & Jordyn Hall (Silver Creek); Abbey Martin & Sidney Mayer (Scottsburg); Rylee May (Brownstown); Chloee Shewmaker (North Harrison); Kylee Fetz (Charlestown); Karly Sweeney (Salem); Rylie Buchanan (Austin).
FOUR HORNETS, 3 BRAVES, 2 MUSTANGS EARN SAC HONORS
Four players from Henryville, three from Borden and two from New Washington were chosen to the All-Southern Athletic Conference team.
Dilyn Roberts, Peyton Steward, Larissa Smith and Riley Nunn represented the Hornets, who went 16-12 and won a Class A sectional title.
Roberts hit .394 with 29 singles, eight doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs while stealing 24 bases and scoring 38 runs.
Steward batted .346 with eight doubles, one triple and 15 RBIs while scoring 18 runs.
Smith hit .289 with a double, a home runs and 13 RBIs while scoring 17 runs.
Nunn batted .323 with a team-high 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs and a team-best 30 RBIs while scoring 24 runs.
The Braves’ trio of representatives were Grace Gentry, Emily Cissell and Emily Schottelkotte.
Gentry, a freshman outfielder, hit a team-best .382 while scoring 17 runs and stealing 19 bases.
Cissell, a sophomore infielder, batted .373 with nine doubles and 21 RBIs while scoring 15 runs and stealing 19 bases.
Schottelkotte, a freshman pitcher, posted a 2.89 ERA while recording 218 strikeouts in 131 innings. At the plate, she hit .246 with three doubles, a triple and nine RBIs.
Eryn Helton and Izzy Balderas were the Mustangs who garnered honors. Helton hit .455 in conference play, while Balderas batted .417.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-SAC
First team: Hannah Nunemaker (Lanesville); Dilyn Roberts (Henryville); Haley Gowens (Lanesville); Grace Gentry (Borden); Peyton Steward (Henryville); Emily Cissell (Borden); Ellie Schneider (Lanesville); Larissa Smith (Henryville); Eryn Helton (New Washington); Morgan Sonner (Lanesville); Emily Schottelkotte (Borden); Riley Nunn (Henryville); Izzy Balderas (New Washington); Ava Kerr (Lanesville).
Final standings: Lanesville 4-0, Henryville 3-1, Borden 2-2, New Washington 1-3, South Central 0-4.
Coaches of the Year: Steve Sonner (Lanesville), Amanda Raine (Henryville).
Most Outstanding Player: Hannah Nunemaker (Lanesville).
5 EARN ACADEMIC ALL-STATE HONORS
Five area girls earned ICGSA Academic All-State honors. Included among those were four players from Jeffersonville and one from Silver Creek.
The Red Devils who received recognition were Baylee Clarke, Mollie Davis, Danielle Monroe and Brynn Howard.
Ekart, from the Dragons, also garnered recognition.