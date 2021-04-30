NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County scored four times in the first and second frames en route to a 9-1 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference softball contest Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers added another run in the third to build a 9-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored once in the top of the seventh to account for the final margin.
Reese Raymond had two hits, including a double, to lead New Albany’s seven-hit attack. Macee Almon drove in the ‘Dogs’ lone run.
New Albany (6-8), which has won four of its past six games, is scheduled to visit Southwestern at 5:30 p.m. today.
JENNINGS COUNTY 9, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 000 000 1 — 1 7 1
Jennings County 441 000 X — 9 15 0
W — S. Wilson. L — Felicity Cunningham. 2B — Reese Raymond (NA), T. Lee (JC), A. Young (JC), S. Weber (JC), A. Zamora (JC). 3B — T. Lee (JC). HR — T. Lee (JC) 2, D. McCafary (JC) 2, Wilson (JC). Records — New Albany 6-8, 0-5; Jennings County 7-10, 3-1.
