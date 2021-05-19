CLARKSVILLE — Providence celebrated its Senior Night by outlasting visiting New Washington 12-11 in eight innings Wednesday.
Hailey Crisp led the way for the Pioneers. The sophomore went 4-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs. She also picked up the win in the circle. Crisp allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out two over the final 4 2/3 frames in relief of starter Kayce Quinn.
Crisp wasn't the only standout for Providence, though. Lillie Weber added a trio of hits, including a double, while scoring twice. Also, Kate Weber, Brooklynn Nolot and Sydney Shireman added two hits apiece. Weber scored thrice, Nolot touched home twice and Shireman drove in three while scoring twice.
Shelbie Baird led the Mustangs at the plate, going 5-for-5 with four doubles and an RBI while scoring three times. Braeanna Billups added a trio of hits, including a triple, while scoring three times.
PROVIDENCE 12, NEW WASHINGTON 11
New Washington 230 030 30 — 11 12 3
Providence 301 150 11 — 12 16 4
W — Hailey Crisp. L — McKenna Donaway. 2B — Shelbie Baird (NW) 4, Eryn Helton (NW) Brooklynn Nolot (P), Lillie Weber (P), Sydney Shireman (P). 3B — Braeanna Billups (NW).
