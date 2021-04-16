SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Eleven area players to watch this season

Softball season has hit the ground running, quite literally.
Games are in full swing in the area.
With that in mind, let’s take a quick look at 11 players to watch this season and each of the local teams.
SHELBIE BAIRD, NEW WASHINGTON
The senior catcher/infielder is a bigger hitter for the Mustangs. The Charlestown transfer had a trio of doubles in a recent win over Clarksville and homered in both games of a doubleheader against Southwestern earlier this week.
MEGAN EKART, SILVER CREEK
Two years ago she was the No. 2 pitcher for the team that won sectional and regional titles. Now the University of Cumberlands-signee is the Dragons’ ace in the circle.
SAVANNAH GAITHER, CHARLESTOWN
The junior pitcher is the Pirates’ ace in the circle. She’s also a tough out. She batted over .500 as a freshman two years ago and hit a pair of home runs against Crawford County on opening day this season.
HANNAH HACKWORTH, JEFFERSONVILLE
Two years ago, as a freshman, Hackworth hit .381 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 RBIs while scoring 25 runs. She also had seven stolen bases. Through the Red Devils’ first seven games this season, the shortstop/pitcher is hitting .333 while making three appearances in the circle.
ERICA MCCULLOUGH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior left-handed pitcher, who has signed with John A. Logan College, has taken over the role as the Highlanders’ ace. She’s helped Floyd win nine of its first 12 games by going 6-2 in the circle.
KATIE MONROE, JEFFERSONVILLE
As a freshman two years ago, Monroe went 8-3 in the circle while posting a 4.20 earned-run average. So far this season, the junior right-hander is 4-3 with a 2.37 ERA.
DILYN ROBERTS, HENRYVILLE
The senior pitcher/shortstop, who has signed with Waynesburg (Pa.) University, was a contributor on the team that won a sectional title in 2018.
EMILY SCHOTTELKOTTE, BORDEN
The freshman left-handed pitcher had 16 strikeouts in her debut — the Braves’ 8-5 victory over Paoli on April 1. So far this season she’s 3-3 in the circle with a 2.57 ERA. In 46 1/3 innings pitched, Schottelkotte has recorded 73 strikeouts.
ANNIE SPICER, HENRYVILLE
Like Roberts, Spicer was a contributor on the Hornets’ last sectional championship team (in 2018). The senior infielder/outfielder has signed with Grace College.
KIMBERLY VEST, NEW ALBANY
The senior pitcher/first baseman/outfielder, who has signed with Midway University, is one of the senior leaders for the Bulldogs.
MACY WILKENS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The catcher, who has signed with West Virginia Tech, is a senior leader for the Highlanders. She’s off to a red-hot start so far, batting .500 with seven home runs in Floyd’s first 12 games.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
Records from maxpreps.com
BORDEN
• HEAD COACH: Kaitlynn Loy.
• 2019: 2-12 (lost 24-16 to Shawe Memorial in the first round of the Class A Lanesville Sectional).
• KEY PLAYERS: Grace Hall (Sr., OF); Caitlyn Cook (Jr., OF); Emily Cissell (So., INF); Hailey Hurst (So., INF); Grace Gentry (Fr., OF); Emily Schottelkotte (Fr., P); Gabby Thomas (Fr., INF).
• LOWDOWN: The Braves look to take a giant step forward this season with an influx of young talent. They could have a shot at their first sectional title since their state-championship season of 2016.
• LOY SAYS: “We have a team full of very athletic, and talented, freshmen and sophomores. I have been so excited about the future of Borden softball for awhile. We have a few very smart, dedicated upperclassmen on our team and are working to get better every game. If we stay healthy, and make good mental decisions, we can have a great season.”
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: John Smith.
• 2019: 8-10 (lost 9-5 to Brownstown Central in the first round of the Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional).
• KEY PLAYERS: Lanae’ Crowe (Sr., 1B); Macy Eldridge (Sr., OF); Juliana Roberts (Sr., OF); Karly Burns (Jr., SS/2B); Karly Byrnes (Jr.); Savannah Gaither (Jr., P); Andrea Huntsinger (Jr., 1B); Addison Roberts (So., 1B/3B); Mattie May (So, C).
• LOWDOWN: The Pirates will try to win their first sectional title since 2014.
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Stacey White.
• 2019: 4-21 (lost 10-0 to Paoli in the Class 2A Clarksville Sectional semifinals).
• KEY PLAYERS: Karena Knight (Sr.), Sarah Bartley (Jr.), Madison Ferrell (Jr.), Nahriel Gaines (Jr.), Dahja Gaines (So.), Shalynn Murphy (So.), Kaitlin Bishop (Fr.).
• LOWDOWN: The Generals look for improvement this spring.
• WHITE SAYS: “I believe our team will continue to improve as the season progresses. Our goal every day is to come out, work hard and compete to the best of our abilities. This team continues to improve on a daily basis and I am excited for the future of this program!”
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Stephanie Gillett
• 2019: 0-3 (lost 19-0 to New Washington in the Lanesville Sectional semifinals).
• LOWDOWN: The Warriors aim to get better every day.
• GILLETT SAYS: “Despite being young, the Warriors are growing in talent and experience and we cannot wait to see how these young ladies perform on the field! If their heart, work ethic and coach-ability are any indication of how the season will go, the future is certainly bright for the Warrior softball team!”
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Sean Payne.
• 2019: 20-14 (lost 4-2 to Jennings County in the Class 4A Jeffersonville Sectional final).
• KEY PLAYERS: Erica Endris (Sr., 3B); Erica McCullough (Sr., P); Macy Wilkens (Sr., C); Kendall Brown (Jr., OF); Riley Chumbley (Jr., INF); Alissa Flick (Jr., OF); Lavin Osborne (Jr., INF); Kylie Franks (So., SS); Peyton Drummond (Fr., OF).
• LOWDOWN: The Highlanders don’t return any player with a full season of varsity experience under their belt.
• PAYNE SAYS: “It’s been a start-from-scratch type of preseason with how inexperienced we are. But the kids have totally bought-in and once we’re healthy, we expect to be where Floyd Central typically is in softball at the end. We’re a good team that has the potential to be great if the injured kids return healthy.”
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Amanda Raine.
• 2019: 10-13 (lost 7-5 to Paoli in the Class 2A Clarksville Sectional final).
• KEY PLAYERS: Riley Nunn (Sr., C); Dilyn Roberts (Sr., P/SS); Larissa Smith (Sr., INF); Annie Spicer (Sr., INF/OF); Autumn Osborne (Jr., OF); Mary Crick (Jr., P).
• LOWDOWN: The Hornets, who are back in Class A this season, will be led by a solid senior class that includes college-signees Roberts and Spicer, as well as Nunn, who was an All-Southern Athletic Conference performer two years ago.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Shadd Clarke.
• 2019: 12-17 (lost 12-6 to Seymour in the first round of the Jeffersonville Sectional).
• KEY PLAYERS: Mollie Davis (Sr., LF); Hannah Hackworth (Jr., SS/P); Elliott Mays (Jr., 1B/C); Katie Monroe (Jr., P); Cadence Northern (Jr., 3B).
• LOWDOWN: The Red Devils return several players who gained valuable varsity experience two years ago, including Davis, who is the team’s vocal leader.
• CLARKE SAYS: “Jeff will be very competitive this season with stronger pitching than we’ve had over the past couple of seasons, as well as at the plate. We have a lot of depth at the varsity level with several positions where there would not be a drop-off if players are subbed into the game. All of our players have been working hard for the past two years and we are looking forward to compete in every game and make improvements in practices for the next one.”
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Brookelyn Visker.
• 2019: 4-10 (lost 10-0 to Floyd Central in the first round of the Jeffersonville Sectional).
• KEY PLAYERS: Kimberly Vest (Sr., P/1B/OF); Macee Almon (Sr., 3B/SS); Hayley Fulton (Sr., OF); Justice Lockmund (Sr., OF); Gabrielle Reed (Sr., OF); Vanessa Burns (Jr., INF); Ava Brewer (So., OF); Cheyenne Palmer (So., INF); Reese Raymond (So., INF).
• LOWDOWN: Vest and Almon, who was an All-Hoosier Hills Conference honorable mention pick in 2019, will lead the way for a team that has a very solid sophomore class.
• VISKER SAYS: “Our main goal this season is to compete and embrace the process. We have a lot of youth on the team and we have asked our five seniors — Kimberly Vest, Macee Almon, Justice Lockmund, Hayley Fulton and Gabrielle Reed — to lead our team with the experience they have on the field.”
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Amy Curtis.
• 2019: 5-9 (lost 24-0 to the host Eagles in the Lanesville Sectional final).
• KEY PLAYERS: Adrian Miles (Sr., 3B); Shelbie Baird (Sr., C/IF); Eryn Helton (Jr., P/IF); Izzy Balderas (Jr., IF/C); Megan Snelling (Jr., P/IF); Summer Raines (Jr., UTL); McKenna Donaway (So., P/IF); Olivia Lawrence (So., OF); Alyssa Wheatley (Fr., P/OF); Braeanna Billups (Fr., C/OF); Liberty Griffin (Fr., P/IF).
• LOWDOWN: The Mustangs should be improved with a roster that is almost evenly split between upperclassmen and freshmen and sophomores. Miles and Snelling were All-SAC selections two years ago.
• CURTIS SAYS: “We should have a winning season with a strong freshman/sophomore class, since they didn’t get to have a freshman season. I am expecting my juniors and seniors to step up and lead by example for our underclassmen.”
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Mark Shireman.
• 2019: 8-20 (lost 5-4 to Henryville in the Clarksville Sectional semifinals).
• KEY PLAYERS: Sydney Shireman (Sr., INF/OF); Kayce Quinn (Sr., P/3B); Sami Mayrose (Sr., 2B); Brooklynn Nolot (Jr., SS/P); Sophia Reisert (Jr., P); Hailey Crisp (So., 1B/P); Kate Weber (So., CF); Lilllie Weber (So., C/3B).
• LOWDOWN: The Pioneers will try for their first sectional title since 2015.
• SHIREMAN SAYS: “We have very good kids and almost all of them are multi-sport athletes. We look to continue to build the program, teach the game and be competitive each time we take the field.”
ROCK CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Bill Paro.
• 2019: Did not field a team.
• KEY PLAYER: Hannah Allen.
• LOWDOWN: The Lions look to make progress.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Nate Gibson.
• 2019: 18-15 (Won sectional and regional titles before losing 10-0 to eventual 3A state champion New Palestine in the Jasper Semistate semifinals).
• KEY PLAYERS: Megan Ekart (Sr., P); Jordyn Hall (Jr., OF); Macy Ferrell (So., UTL); Hallie Foley (So., P).
• LOWDOWN: The Dragons, who have won sectional titles in three of the past four seasons, will try for their fourth in fifth seasons this spring.
• GIBSON SAYS: “As almost every other year we will be a very young team. We will have seven freshmen or sophomores in the starting lineup. This will be the deepest of any of my teams here at SC, but also my youngest. We will take some lumps early, but this team should be ready come sectional time.”