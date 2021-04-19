CLARKSVILLE — Kayce Quinn’s huge game propelled Providence past host Clarksville 19-3 in five innings in the Town Championship on Monday evening.
Quinn, a senior, hit a pair of home runs and drove in seven while also earning the pitching win in the circle.
In all, the Pioneers pounded out 13 hits while plating two runs in the first, one in the second, seven in the third, eighth in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Sami Mayrose led Providence at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring three runs. Kate Weber, Sydney Shireman, Brooklynn Nolot and Quinn added two hits apiece. Weber knocked in one run and stole three bases while scoring four times. Shireman hit in three while scoring twice. Nolot had a pair of RBIs while scoring thrice.
In the circle, Quinn allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out six over four innings. Hailey Crisp pitched the fifth and struck out one.
Shalynn Murphy went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Generals while Karena Knight drove in a pair of runs.
PROVIDENCE 19, CLARKSVILLE 3
Providence 217 81 — 19 13 0
Clarksville 201 00 — 3 6 7
W — Kayce Quinn. L — Shalynn Murphy. 2B — Sydney Shireman (P), Brooklynn Nolot (P), Kaitlin Bishop (C). HR — Quinn (P) 2.
DRAGONS DOWN EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek blasted Austin 18-3 Monday.
Megan Ekart led the Dragons' offensive onslaught, hitting a two-run homer and finishing with six RBIs. Also for Creek, Izzy Sad went 3-for-3, including a two-run homer of her own, with four RBIs and Aislyn Vormbrock homered.
Sarah Tucker picked up the win in the circle for the Dragons.
