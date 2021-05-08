CLARKSVILLE — Kayce Quinn’s tie-breaking home run in the top of the ninth propelled Providence past Charlestown 3-1 Friday afternoon.
The game was scheduled to be played in Charlestown, but was moved to Providence. The Pioneers, though, were still the visiting team.
Providence plated one run in the top of the third to take the early lead before the Pirates tied it up in the bottom of the seventh.
It remained 1-all until Quinn’s solo homer — just the Pioneers’ second hit of the game — to center field in the ninth. Sydney Shireman followed Quinn’s blast with a single. She later scored following a Charlestown error.
Hailey Crisp picked up the complete-game victory in the circle. She allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out three over the nine innings.
Savannah Gaither absorbed the loss. The junior pitcher allowed three runs on three hits while walking four and striking out nine in the complete-game effort.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, CHARLESTOWN 1
Providence 001 000 002 — 3 3 2
Charlestown 000 000 100 — 1 4 2
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Savannah Gaither. 2B — Addison Roberts (C). 3B — Lillie Weber (P). HR — Kayce Quinn (P).
