JEFFERSONVILLE — Louisville Butler outslugged host Jeffersonville for a 15-9 win Tuesday.
The visiting Bears pounded out 20 hits while scoring in every inning except the third.
On the flip side, the Red Devils had 15 hits and tallied three runs in the first and third frames in addition to plating two in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Elliot Mays led Jeff at the plate, going 3-for-3 while scoring twice. She wasn't the only standout at the plate for the Devils, though. Baylee Clarke, Hannah Hackworth, Emma Eaton, Danielle Monroe and Mollie Davis added two hits apiece. Hackworth and Davis drove in two runs, as did Taylor Shelton. Hackworth also scored twice for Jeff.
LIONS DOWN GENERALS
SALEM — An eight-run first inning propelled host Salem to a 15-5 five-inning victory over visiting Clarksville in an Mid-Southern Conference contest Tuesday afternoon.
Nahriel Gaines absorbed the loss in the circle for the Generals.
SALEM 15, CLARKVILLE 5
Clarksville 101 30 — 5 1 6
Salem 832 02 — 15 9 3
W — Kirsten Sexton. L — Nahriel Gaines. 2B — Hailey Timberlake (S).
