AUSTIN — Borden went 2-0 against Austin on Saturday.
The Braves won the first game 13-9, before taking the second 15-4.
In the first game, which was the resumption of a contest that started April 7 at Borden, began with the Eagles up 2-1 after two innings. Austin added to its lead after that, going up 9-5 before the Braves rallied for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to win it.
“It was so great to come back and win this game,” Borden coach Kaitlynn Loy said. “When we started this game (on April 7), we were having a tough time with their pitcher. But we put a lot of practice in this week and it showed with the adjustments we were able to make at the plate. We struggled at times to make plays, but our pitcher and our hitting got us this win.”
Freshman Emily Schottelkotte picked up the win in the circle. She allowed only two earned runs on six hits while walking five and striking out 15.
In the second game, the Braves plated two runs in the first, six in the second, five in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth frames.
Borden (6-3) pounded out 15 hits in the victory. Carly Gregory led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4, while Gabby Thomas, Caitlyn Cook, Emily Cissell and Schottelkotte had two hits apiece.
That was more than enough offense for {span}Lily Lynch, who picked up the win in the circle. The freshman allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out six. {/span}
“This win really showed us what we can do as a team,” Loy said. “We do not have any weak spots in our lineup and that was evident in our second game. We ran the bases smart and took the extra 60 feet anytime we could. Defensively, we had one of our best games all season. We made plays and got to use another pitcher today in Lily Lynch. She did exactly what we needed — keep our score close enough so we had a chance to win. We ended the game early due to the run rule and I could not be more proud of our girls for the work they put in this week. We had 27 hits on the day and I am so pleased with our performance.”
.
BORDEN 13, AUSTIN 9
Continuation of an April 7 game
Austin 024 012 0 — 9 6 4
Borden 012 208 X — 13 12 6
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Natalie Spradlin. 2B — Emily Cissell (B).
BORDEN 15, AUSTIN 4
Borden 265 11 — 15 15 1
Austin 102 01 — 4 4 4
W — Lily Lynch. L — Summer Eskridge. 2B — Carly Gregory (B). 3B — Emily Cissell (B). HR — Eskridge (A), Kylie Buchanan (A).
.
RED DEVILS CLIP CRIMSONS
LOUISVILLE — Jeffersonville edged host DuPont Manual 5-3 Saturday in Louisville
Elliott Mays, Bailey Shafer and Mollie Davis had two hits apiece for the Red Devils, who tallied two runs in the second and third innings and one in the seventh.
Katie Monroe picked up the win in the circle. The junior right-hander gave up three runs (one earned) on 11 hits while walking one and striking out six in six innings. Hannah Hackworth struck out one in the seventh to earn the save for Jeff (5-3).
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, DUPONT MANUAL 3
Jeffersonville 022 000 1 — 5 9 4
DuPont Manual 100 110 0 — 3 11 5
W — Katie Monroe. L — Madisyn Miller. SV — Hannah Hackworth. 2B — Bailey Shafer (J), Miller (M), N. Piccirilli (M). 3B — Caley Wade (M). Record — Jeffersonville 5-3.
.
‘DOGS WIN NA INVITE
NEW ALBANY — New Albany won a pair of games to capture its New Albany Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat Trinity Lutheran 8-2 and topped Lanesville 7-4.
Against the Cougars, New Albany tallied twice in the first, three in the second and one in the third to build a 6-0 lead. The ‘Dogs rolled from there.
