BORDEN — Freshman pitcher Emily Schottelkotte struck out 16 and got plenty of run support as the Borden softball team began its season with a 8-5 victory over visiting Paoli.
Schottelkotte allowed only one earned run on four hits while walking three.
Gabby Thomas led the Braves at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI while scoring twice. Hailey Hurst added two hits and RBIs while Emily Cissell had a double and two RBIs while scoring twice.
Borden (1-0) visits Mitchell for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BORDEN 8, PAOLI 5
Paoli 000 320 0 — 5 4 4
Borden 501 200 X — 8 7 -
W — Emily Schottelkotte (1-0). L — Kinsey McBride (0-1). 2B — Hailey Hurst (B), Emily Cissell (B).
FLOYD IMPROVES TO 3-0
CORYDON — Floyd Central won its third game in three days, beating host Corydon Central 15-4 in six innings Thursday.
Lavin Osborne led the Highlanders' 12-hit attack with two home runs and three RBIs while scoring twice. Macy Wilkens, who also homered, was 2-for-2 with four RBIs while scoring two runs as well. Kylie Franks also hit a big fly for Floyd while Kate Satkoski and Reece Davis added two hits apiece.
That was more than enough offense for Erica McCullough. The senior allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while walking one and striking out seven.
Floyd Central (3-0) is scheduled to visit Gibson Southern at 2 p.m. Saturday and Castle at 5 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile the Panthers (0-2) are slated to visit Tell City at 9 a.m. Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 15, CORYDON CENTRAL 4
Floyd Central 090 024 — 15 12 2
Corydon Central 012 010 — 4 7 4
W — Erica McCullough (3-0). L — Gracyn Teeter. HR — Macy Wilkens (FC), Lavin Osborne (FC) 2, Kylie Franks (FC), Bella Gerlach (CC). Records — Floyd Central 3-0, Corydon Central 0-2.
EAGLES DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Lanesville outlasted Jeffersonville 6-1 Thursday.
The Red Devils were held to three hits in the loss.
Jeff (1-2) next visits Salem at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Eagles (2-0) are slated to visit West Washington at the same time.
LANESVILLE 6, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Lanesville 000 222 0 — 6 8 -
Jeffersonville 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
W — Hannah Nunemaker. L — Katie Monroe. Records — Lanesville 2-0, Jeffersonville 1-2.
