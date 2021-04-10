PEKIN — Borden pounded out 12 hits, six for extra bases, in a 12-5 win at Eastern on Friday evening.
Freshman Lily Lynch led the Braves’ attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Caitlyn Cook and Grace Hall added two hits apiece. Cook also swiped three bases and scored twice while Hall stole one base and scored thrice. Additionally, Emily Cissell drove in three runs while Hailey Hurst knocked in two.
That proved more than enough run support for freshman pitcher Emily Schottelkotte. The left-hander walked three while recording 10 strikeouts.
“We worked on our offense a lot this week at practice. Our girls made a lot of adjustments at the plate and it showed through the way we were able to produce runs,” Borden coach Kaitlynn Loy said. “We were strong throughout our entire lineup and I’m so proud of our team. We are young and made some mistakes defensively, but Schottelkotte stayed strong on the mound for us. It was a great win to push us into next week.”
The Braves (4-1) are scheduled to host Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
BORDEN 12 EASTERN 5
Borden 112 112 4 — 12 12 5
Eastern 000 112 1 — 5 7 3
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — A Trueblood. 2B — Hailey Hurst (B), Carly Gregory (B), Lily Lynch (B) 2, Trueblood (E). 3B— Grace Hall (B). HR— Lynch (B). Record — Borden 4-1, Eastern 0-2.
HORNETS DOWN MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Henryville scored 14 unanswered runs en route to a 17-4 win at New Washington in Southern Athletic Conference action Friday evening.
The Mustangs led 4-3 in the third inning before the Hornets’ offense got rolling. Annie Spicer’s three-run homer sparked Henryville’s offense in the fifth.
The Hornets tallied 12 hits in the win. Lilly Binder led the way with three hits. Dilyn Roberts added a double and triple while scoring four runs and MacKenzie Jackson had a pair of hits, including a double.
Peyton Steward picked up the win in the circle. She struck out five while shutting out New Wash over four innings.
FLASHES BEAT FLOYD
TERRE HAUTE — Franklin Central clipped Floyd Central 12-1 Friday night in the Highlanders’ first game of the Lady Braves Bash at Terre Haute South.
The Highlanders’ lone run came from a Macy Wilkens home run.
Floyd Central (5-3) continues play in the Bash Saturday.
