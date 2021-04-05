BORDEN — Host Borden held off Providence for a 4-3 win Monday afternoon.
The Braves plated single runs in the first, second, fourth and fifth frames while getting another strong start from Emily Schottelkotte in the circle. The freshman struck out 13 while walking four against the Pioneers, who plated one run in the fourth and two in the seventh.
"We didn’t get the support from our offense tonight we have been used to, but Schottelkotte stayed strong on the mound and we found outs behind her," Borden coach Kaitlynn Loy said. "We figured out a way to get enough runs around and came out with the win tonight."
Brooklynn Nolot paced Providence with a pair of hits and RBIs.
The Pioneers (0-4) visit Trinity Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. today. The Braves (3-1), meanwhile, host Austin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
BORDEN 4, PROVIDENCE 3
Providence 000 100 2 — 3 4 0
Borden 110 110 X — 4 4 2
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Kayce Quinn. 2B — Hailey Hurst (B). Records — Borden 3-1, Providence 0-4.
BULLDOGS RALLY PAST LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Kimberly Vest and Cheyenne Palmer each had RBI-singles in the top of the 10th inning to give New Albany a 10-8 win at North Harrison on Monday night.
The Bulldogs built an 8-3 lead after four innings before the Lady Cats plated four runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to send the game to extra frames.
In the 10th Macee Almon led off with a double before she was driven in with the game-winning run.
Almon, Ava Brewer and Reese Raymond had two hits apiece to lead New Albany at the plate. Brewer also scored four times while Almon and Raymond touched home twice. Vest and Vanessa Burns each added a pair of RBIs for the Bulldogs.
New Albany (2-1) hosts Madison at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
COUGARS CLIP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Trinity Lutheran topped host Henryville in a six-inning 12-2 triumph Monday.
The Hornets (0-2) host New Albany at 5 p.m. Thursday.
