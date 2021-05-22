CLARKSVILLE — New Albany pounded out 17 hits, while holding host Clarksville to two, in a 18-0 five-inning win Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs tallied four runs in the first inning, five in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth en route to victory.
Cheyenne Palmer led New Albany at the plate. The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice.
Four other players — Ava Brewer, Reese Raymond, Kimberly Vest and Justice Lockmund — added two hits apiece. Vest and Lockmund both drove in two runs. Elizabeth Baxley added a trio of RBIs while Raymond touched home thrice.
Quinlyn Cunningham earned the win in the circle. The junior allowed a pair of singles while striking out six in the five frames.
New Albany (13-9) will play in the Senator Invitational on Saturday at West Washington.
.
NEW ALBANY 18, CLARKSVILLE 0
New Albany 452 34 — 18 17 0
Clarksville 000 00 — 0 2 11
W — Quinlyn Cunningham. L — Gaines. 2B — Ava Brewer (NA), Cheyenne Palmer (NA). 3B — Justice Lockmund (NA). HR — Palmer (NA). Record — New Albany 13-9.
.
RED DEVILS CLIP EAGLES
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Jeffersonville recorded 13 hits in a 9-3 win over North Bullitt on Friday evening in the Meade County (Ky.) Mighty May Matchup Tournament.
Emma Eaton led the Red Devils at the plate. The sophomore went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring twice. Elliot Mays, Bethany Clarke and Danielle Monroe added two hits apiece.
Bailey Shafer picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four over three innings.
The Red Devils continue play in the event Saturday.
CUBS BLANK PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Madison's Immi Mann no-hit Providence in the visiting Cubs' 9-0 win Friday.
Mann walked two and struck out four in the outing.
.
MADISON 9, PROVIDENCE 0
Madison 501 001 2 — 9 8 1
Providence 000 000 0 — 0 0 9
W — Immi Mann. L — Kayce Quinn. 2B — Armbrecht (M).
