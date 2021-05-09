New Albany Bulldogs

EVANSVILLE — New Albany split a pair of games at the Evansville North Invitational on Saturday. 

New Albany defeated Evansville Harrison 15-1 in five innings before the host Huskies downed the 'Dogs 3-1. 

Against the Warriors, sophomore Eavie Smith picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out five in the complete-game effort. 

Classmate Lexie Prentice led the Dogs at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI while scoring once. 

Also for New Albany, Quinlynn Cunningham and Kimberly Vest added two hits and two runs apiece. Vest drove in two and Cunningham one. 

Hayley Fulton and Gabby Reed each drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs, who are scheduled to host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Monday. 

NEW ALBANY 15, EVANSVILLE HARRISON 1

New Albany     280     41 — 15 15 2

Ev. Harrison     000     10 — 1 5 2

W — Eavie Smith. L — Chloe Hill. 2B — Lexie Prentice (NA), Quinlynn Cunningham (NA) 2. 

EVANSVILLE NORTH 3, NEW ALBANY 1

New Albany     000     001     0 — 1 5 1

Ev. North     002     001     X — 3 5 2

W — Abby Parker. L — Cheyenne Palmer. 2B — Brooklin Shoulders (EN), Taylor Wilke (EN). 

ORIOLES EDGE FLOYD 

FLOYDS KNOBS — Avon's Hayden Batton tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout to lead the Orioles to a 1-0 win at Floyd Central on Saturday afternoon. 

Avon scored the game's lone run in the top of the third inning. 

The Highlanders (14-8) are scheduled to visit Louisville Ballard at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

BLACKHAWKS BEAT GENERALS

FRENCH LICK — Host Springs Valley clipped Clarksville 10-2 Saturday. 

The Generals are scheduled to host Austin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

