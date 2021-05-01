HANOVER — Sophomore Cheyenne Palmer went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs while also picking up the win in the circle as New Albany rolled to a 24-1 five-inning win at Southwestern on Friday.
Palmer also scored four times for the Bulldogs, who plated six runs in the first, five in the second, eight in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
In the pitching circle, Palmer allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out six over three innings.
Six others had three hits for New Albany. Reese Raymond was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs; Vanessa Burns went 3-for-4 with an RBI; Rileigh Heath was 3-for-4 with a double; Kaylee DeMuth went 3-for-4 with a triple while scoring four times; Lexie Prentice was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs while scoring thrice and Justice Lockmund went 3-for-4. Elizabeth Baxley added a pair of hits.
The Bulldogs (7-8) host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Monday.
.
NEW ALBANY 24, SOUTHWESTERN 1
New Albany 658 23 — 24 26 1
Southwestern 100 00 — 1 3 3
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — J. Tankersley. 2B — Lexie Prentice (NA), Reese Raymond (NA), Rileigh Heath (NA), Palmer (NA), Quinlyn Cunningham (NA). 3B — Kaylee DeMuth (NA). HR — Palmer (NA) 2. Records — New Albany 7-8, Southwestern 4-11.
.
BRAVES BEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Borden scored 14 unanswered runs in an 18-5 win at Clarksville on Friday evening.
The Generals led 5-4 after two innings before the Braves tallied one run in the fourth, six in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
"We tried a few different things defensively to start this game and just couldn’t get it together. We made some adjustments and seemed to shut down the Clarksville offense after that," Borden coach Kaitlynn Loy said. "At the plate, we made adjustments, laid down some timely bunts and made really good contact. Anytime you can get 12 hits is a great night. We were aggressive on the bases and the scoreboard showed it."
Emily Cissell led Borden at the plate, going 3-for-5 with her eighth double of the season and three RBIs. Also for the Braves, Grace Gentry went 2-for-3 while scoring three runs; Grace Hall was 2-for-4 while scoring four times and Hailey Hurst went 2-for-4 while scoring a run.
Emily Schottelkotte picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out 10 over five innings.
Sarah Bartley and Kaitlin Bishop had two hits apiece to lead the Generals, who scored four runs in the first and one in the second.
.
BORDEN 18, CLARKSVILLE 5
Borden 220 167 — 18 12 3
Clarksville 410 000 — 5 7 6
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Nahriel Gaines. 2B — Emily Cissell (B), Kathy Bishop (C), Shalynn Murphy (C).
.
PANTHERS TOP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Corydon Central clipped host Henryville 7-3 on Friday.
The Panthers plated two runs in the first and third frames, then scored three in the sixth to earn the win. The Hornets committed five errors, which led to all of Corydon's runs.
Dilyn Roberts led Henryville, which tallied three runs in the third, with two hits.
The Hornets will host Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Monday.
