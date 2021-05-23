CAMPBELLSBURG — New Albany finished second in Saturday's West Washington Invitational.
The Bulldogs blanked Mitchell 9-0 in their first game before the host Senators topped them 4-1 in the final.
In New Albany's first game, Eavie Smith allowed two hits while walking one and striking out four over six innings. Felicity Cunningham allowed a pair of hits in the seventh.
Kimberly Vest led the 'Dogs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Ava Brewer and Reese Raymond added two hits and scored two runs apiece.
In the final, Vest's home run was a bright spot for New Albany.
Meanwhile Charlestown went 0-2 at West Washington. The Senators blanked the Pirates 4-0 in their first game before Mitchell outlasted Charlestown 7-3 later in the day. Freshman Addison Smith had a pair of hits in the latter loss.
New Albany (13-10) will face Class 4A No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Jennings County Sectional.
The Pirates, meanwhile, will take on Brownstown Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the 3A Scottsburg Sectional.
WEST WASHINGTON INVITATIONAL
Saturday
First round
NEW ALBANY 9, MITCHELL 0
New Albany 201 501 0 — 9 9 0
Mitchell 000 000 0 — 0 4 5
W — Eavie Smith. L — Southern. 2B — Reese Raymond (NA), R. Brazzell (M), M. Tanglao (M).
Final
WEST WASHINGTON 4, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 000 010 0 — 1 4 1
West Washington 002 200 X — 4 9 0
W — G. Ables. L — Cheyenne Palmer. 2B — D. Neafus (WW), R. Hall (WW). HR — Kimberly Vest (NA).
HIGHLANDERS ROLL
LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central blasted host Sacred Heart 13-1 to close out its regular season Saturday in Louisville.
The Highlanders, who tallied five runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh, tallied 22 hits in the win.
Lavin Osborne, Macy Wilkens and Peyton Drummond had three hits apiece to lead the way. Drummond scored three times while Wilkens drove in a pair. Reese Davis, Alissa Flick, Kendall Brown, Kaitlyn Klain and Erica Endris added two hits each. Endris knocked in four runs while Davis drove in two.
They provided plenty off offense for a trio of Floyd pitchers. Sophomore Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out five over four frames.
The Highlanders (19-10) face the host Panthers (10-17) at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
RED DEVILS GO UNBEATEN AT MEADE COUNTY
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Jeffersonville went 2-0 Saturday to finish unbeaten in the Meade County (Ky.) Might May Matchup Tournament.
The Red Devils outlasted Franklin-Simpson 4-2 in their first game Saturday before blanking Mercy Academy 4-0 in their second.
In its first game, Jeff tallied two runs in the third inning and four in the fifth while recording 14 hits. Elliot Mays led the way with four hits, including a double, and an RBI. Baylee Clarke, Taylor Shelton, Emma Eaton and Mollie Davis added two hits apiece. Shelton also drove in three runs while Katie Monroe picked up the win in the circle.
In the Red Devils' second game, a four-run first inning propelled them to victory. Hannah Hackworth led the way at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Mays also had a pair of hits while Bailey Shafer drove in two.
In the circle, Monroe and Shafer combined to hold the Jaguars to two hits. Monroe gave up one hit while striking out one over three innings. Shafer, who earned the win, allowed only one hit in four frames.
The Red Devils (13-13) will face Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the first round of the 4A Jennings County Sectional.
