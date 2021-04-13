BORDEN — Corydon Central clipped host Borden 10-1 Monday.
The Panthers plated six runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. That was more than enough for Corydon starter Gracyn Teeter, who gave up two hits, both to Hailey Hurst.
“We beat ourselves this game,” Borden coach Kaitlynn Loy said. “Without the fourth inning we had a good game going. We were seeing the ball well, but the Corydon defense didn’t give much up.
Freshman Emily Schottelkotte, who struck out nine, absorbed the loss for the Braves, who committed six errors.
“We are young and we have things to work out. But I’m still very excited for this team and this season. Schottelkotte gave us a chance. We just needed to put it all together,” Loy said.
CORYDON CENTRAL 10, BORDEN 1
Corydon 000 613 0 — 10 7 1
Borden 000 100 0— 1 2 6
W — Gracyn Teeter. L — Emily Schottelkotte. 3B — Avery Adams (CC). Records — Corydon Central 5-3, Borden 4-2.
FLOYD WINS TWICE SATURDAY
TERRE HAUTE — Floyd Central bounced back from a Friday night loss by winning a pair of games in the Lady Braves Bash in Terre Haute on Saturday.
The Highlanders outlasted Sullivan 3-1, then topped Terre Haute North 16-5.
In the win over the Golden Arrows, Maddie Luckhardt picked up a complete-game victory in the circle for Floyd. The freshman allowed one unearned run on five hits while walking three and striking out four.
The game was tied at 1 through 4 1/2 innings before Erica Endris hit a tie-breaking two-run home run.
In the win over the Patriots, the Highlanders hammered out 13 hits and scored in all six innings.
Sophomore Taylor Chumbley led Floyd’s offensive onslaught, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs while scoring twice. Also for the Highlanders, Kendall Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs while scoring twice and Kylie Franks went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs while scoring thrice. Lavin Osborne also touched home three times.
Alissa Flick picked up the win in the circle for Floyd. The junior allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out one in four innings.
The Highlanders (7-3) are scheduled to host New Albany at 7 p.m. tonight.
Saturday at Terre Haute
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, SULLIVAN 1
Sullivan 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
Floyd Central 001 020 X — 3 3 4
W — Maddie Luckhardt. L — K. Edmonson. 2B — Flick (FC), Brown (FC). HR — Erica Endris (FC).
FLOYD CENTRAL 16, TH NORTH 5
Floyd Central 212 416 — 16 13 2
Terre Huate North 201 011 — 5 8 5
W — Alissa Flick. L — C. Burke. 2B — Kendall Brown (FC), Kylie Franks (FC), M. Luckhardt (FC), T. Hoggatt (THN). HR — Brown (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC), Z. Jukes (THN), Bolen (THN). Record — Floyd Central 7-3.
OWLS OUTLAST RED DEVILS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour outlasted Jeffersonville 9-5 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday.
The game was back-and-forth until the bottom of the fourth when the Owls plated four runs to pull ahead 7-5. They added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Cadence Northern led the Red Devils at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring twice.
Jeff (3-3, 1-1) is slated to visit Providence at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
