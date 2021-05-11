NEW ALBANY — New Albany scored once in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 2-1 walk-off victory over visiting Columbus East on Monday evening.
Vanessa Burns led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Felicity Cunningham picked up the win in the circle. In three innings of relief of starter Eavie Smith, she allowed two hits while striking out one.
New Albany (9-9) is slated to visit Jeffersonville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
.
NEW ALBANY 2, COLUMBUS EAST 1
Columbus East 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
New Albany 100 000 1 — 2 5 2
W — Felicity Cunningham. L — K. Smith. 2B — Kimberly Vest (NA), Vanessa Burns (NA), J. Sitterding (CE), K. Brummett (CE). 3B — Justice Lockmund (NA). Records — Columbus East 4-16, 1-5; New Albany 9-9, 1-5.
.
LADY CATS CLIP PIONEERS
RAMSEY — North Harrison outlasted Providence 12-7 Monday evening.
Kate Weber, Kayce Quinn, Sydney Shireman and Sami Mayrose had two hits apiece for the Pioneers, who outhit the Lady Cats 12-8.
.
NORTH HARRISON 12, PROVIDENCE 7
Providence 104 002 0 — 7 12 4
North Harrison 502 203 X — 12 8 3
W — Emily Ingle. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Ingle (NH) 2, Andrea Ness (NH). 3B — Kate Weber (P).
.
DRAGONS DOWN TIGERS
LOUISVILLE — Hallie Foley's RBI in the seventh inning tied it before another in the ninth lifted Silver Creek to a 5-4 win at Fern Creek (Ky.) on Monday afternoon.
Megan Ekart had 14 strikeouts over nine innings to get the win in the circle.
Meanwhile, Aislyn Vormbrock went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Dragons.
ROCKETS DOWN DEVILS
LOUISVILLE — Louisville Assumption downed visiting Jeffersonville 12-2 in five innings Monday afternoon.
Hannah Hackworth hit a home run for the Red Devils (7-9), who are scheduled to host Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.