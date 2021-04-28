SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons down Devils on Ferrell's slam

JEFFERSONVILLE — Macy Ferrell’s fifth-inning grand slam lifted visiting Silver Creek to a 5-4 win at Jeffersonville in softball action Tuesday evening.
Thanks to a three-run first inning the Red Devils led 3-1 after four before Ferrell’s bases-clearing bash. Jeff rallied to plate one in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Hallie Foley picked up the victory in the circle, allowing four hits while striking out seven over five frames.
‘DOGS DOWN PIONEERS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany scored in every inning en route to a 12-3 victory over visiting Providence on Tuesday evening at Mt. Tabor.
Cheyenne Palmer led the offense for the Bulldogs, going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice.
Brooklynn Nolot paced the Pioneers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double while scoring a run.
NEW ALBANY 12, PROVIDENCE 3
Providence 101 100 0 — 3 7 7
New Albany 312 312 X — 12 10 2
W — Felicity Cunningham. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Vanessa Burns (NA), Cheyenne Palmer (NA), F. Cunningham (NA), Quinlyn Cunningham (NA), Brooklynn Nolot (P). HR — L. Pretice (NA).
BRAVES ROLL OVER REBELS
BORDEN — Freshman Emily Schottelkotte struck out 17 of the 18 batters she faced in a near-perfect game as host Borden celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 six-inning triumph over South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest.
Schottelkotte didn’t yield a hit and walked one in the complete-game effort.
“Defensively Schottelkotte had complete control, they couldn’t touch her,” Braves coach Kaitlynn Loy said. “It was a great game and I love that Schottelkotte is only a freshman.”
Emily Cissell and Grace Gentry led Borden at the plate. Cissell went 2-for-4 with a double while Gentry was 2-for-3 while scoring three runs.
“Offensively, we played pretty slow,” Loy said. “We had to figure out ways to get runners around. We got to work on our short game a lot and did a great job with our base running. Later in the game we had some big hits and were able to get more runs across the plate.”
BORDEN 10, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
South Central 000 000 — 0 0 2
Borden 021 115 —10 6 1
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — K. Kiper. 2B — Emily Cissell (B), Carly Gregory (B). 3B — Grace Hall (B).
OWLS RALLY PAST FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Seymour spoiled Floyd Central's Senior Night with a 7-3 Hoosier Hills Conference win Tuesday evening.
The Highlanders tallied two runs in the first inning and another in the third before the Owls scored seven unanswered — two in the fourth, fifth and seventh, along with one in the sixth.
Floyd finished with one more hit (7-6) than Seymour, but had three more errors (4-1).
Kendall Brown led the Highlanders at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs. Kylie Franks and Taylor Chumbley added two hits apiece.
SEYMOUR 7, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
Seymour 000 221 2 — 7 6 1
Floyd Central 201 000 0 — 3 7 4
W — K. Sterling. L — Erica McCullough. 2B — Kendall Brown (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). 3B — C. Reichenbacker (S). HR — Brown (FC), S. Kleber (S). Records — Seymour 7-5, 5-0; Floyd Central 12-5, 4-2.