SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons rally to down Brownstown

CORYDON — Silver Creek rallied to down Brownstown Central 5-3 in a Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional first-round game Monday afternoon.
Hallie Foley pitched and hit the Dragons to victory.
The junior allowed three unearned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six in the complete-game effort. She also helped her own cause with the go-ahead home run at the plate.
“Pitching-wise with Foley, she’s been a stone for us all year,” Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said. “I was glad to see we could finally put some runs up there. I wasn’t really nervous, we weren’t striking out like we have been through the season so I knew at some point we were going to start getting some hits together. We were seeing the ball a little better today than we have all season.”
Still, the Dragons had to dig their way out of a hole. The Braves tallied two unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. It remained that way until the top of the fifth, when Audra Gibson sparked a Silver Creek rally with a double. Macy Ferrell followed with a hit before Tessa Gibson tied the game with an RBI-double.
With the game knotted at 2, Foley then led off the sixth with a home run.
“We didn’t start hitting til later in the (game) and then we got it to a new ballgame,” she said. “I came up leadoff and I was just trying to get it going again, get a base hit, and I hit one over (the fence) — which doesn’t happen very often — so I was pretty pumped about that.”
The Dragons tacked on two more runs in the inning thanks to an RBI-single from Izzy Sad and a sacrifice fly from Aislyn Vormbrock.
Foley allowed the first hitter in the bottom of the seventh to reach base before retiring the next three to end the game.
“My changeup has been working really well, so I used that a lot,” she said. “Then I just stay confident with my girls in the field. I trust them that if the ball gets hit to them that they’re going to field it and they’re going to make the play.”
Ferrell and Lily Allen had two hits apiece for Creek, which is scheduled to face the host Panthers at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first sectional semifinal. Corydon Central blanked North Harrison 3-0 in Monday night’s second game.
The Panthers (20-8), the co-Mid-Southern Conference champs, beat the Dragons 8-3 back on May 3 in Sellersburg. State home-run leader Bella Gerlach hit one of her 20 homers in that contest.
“We always battle really well with Corydon, it’s always back and forth with them,” Foley said.
Silver Creek knocked off the Panthers 5-4 on Ferrell’s walk-off home run in the first round of last year’s sectional at Scottsburg.
“I’m glad to get this first one under our belt, maybe get a little confidence in the girls with swinging the bats a little better,” Gibson said after the win over the Braves.
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Monday's first-round game
SILVER CREEK 5, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3
Silver Creek 000 023 0 — 5 9 2
Brownstown 200 001 0 — 3 4 1
W — Hallie Foley. 2B — Audra Gibson (SC), Tessa Gibson (SC). HR — Foley (SC).
PIONEERS WIN, GENERALS LOSE
MITCHELL — Lillie Weber drove in four runs and Hailey Crisp knocked in three to lead Providence to a 15-2 five-inning win over Crawford County in the first round of the 2A Mitchell Sectional on Monday afternoon.
Weber went 2-for-4 with the aforementioned four RBIs while touching home twice. Crisp was 1-for-3 with her trio of RBIs.
Also for the Pioneers, Brooklynn Nolot went 2-for-2 with an RBI while scoring four times and Bella Leasor was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while touching home once.
Additionally, Kate Weber scored three times while Julia Thomas and Michelle Landeros touched home twice.
That was more than enough offense for Crisp. The junior allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while fanning four in the complete-game effort.
Providence (7-12) will play the host Bluejackets (12-11) at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in the first semifinal. Eastern (14-12) will face Paoli (3-17) at around 7:30 p.m. in the second semifinal.
The Musketeers advanced with a 12-1 five-inning win over Clarksville in Monday's other first-round game. Eastern scored three runs in the first, six in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth en route to ending the game early.
CLASS 2A MITCHELL SECTIONAL
Monday's first-round games
PROVIDENCE 15, CRAWFORD COUNTY 2
Crawford 101 00 — 2 4 4
Providence 175 2X — 15 9 2
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Maddyson Sturgeon. 2B — Bella Leasor (P), Violet Ridenour (CC). Records — Crawford County 0-18, Providence 7-12.
EASTERN 12, CLARKSVILLE 1
Eastern 361 20 — 12
Clarksville 100 00 — 1
MUSTANGS ROLL INTO SECTIONAL FINAL
HENRYVILLE — New Washington rolled to a 35-0 win over Rock Creek in the first semifinal of the Class A Henryville Sectional on Monday afternoon.
The Mustangs will face the winner between Trinity Lutheran and defending champion Henryville, who'll meet in Tuesday's second semi, at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional final.
EAGLES WIN, WARRIORS FALL
CAMPBELLSBURG — Lanesville and the host Senators advanced into the Class A West Washington Sectional semifinals with wins Monday.
The Eagles ousted Orleans 12-1 in five innings in the day's first first-round game before No. 7 West Wash rode a 12-run second to a 16-0 five-inning victory over Christian Academy.
Lanesville (12-8) is scheduled to face Borden (11-14) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first semifinal before the Senators (19-4) take on South Central (0-8) in the second semi.