CHARLESTOWN — Savannah Gaither pitched and hit Charlestown to an 11-1 five-inning victory over visiting Lanesville on Tuesday evening.
The senior went 3-for-3 at the plate with a single and two home runs while driving in three and scoring thrice. In the circle, she allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out three.
Two other players, Kinley Romans and Ashlyn Sawyer, had two hits apiece. Romans went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs while touching home twice. Sawyer was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Pirates (11-7), who are scheduled to visit Eastern at 5 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTOWN 11, LANESVILLE 1
Lanesville 010 00 — 1 3 2
Charlestown 452 0X — 11 10 1
W — Savannah Gaither. L — M. Sonner. 2B — Ashlyn Sawyer (C). 3B — Kinley Romans (C). HR — Savannah Gaither (C) 2. Records — Lanesville 9-6, Charlestown 11-7.
REBELS TAME LIONS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern defeated Rock Creek 20-0 Tuesday.
Despite being the home team, the Rebels recognized the Lions' seniors before the game.
BRAVES BEAT CAI
NEW ALBANY — An 11-run second inning helped propel Borden to a 24-8 five-inning win at Christian Academy 24-8 on Tuesday afternoon.
Lily Lynch, Reagan Loy and Carly Gregory had three hits apiece to lead the Braves, who tallied 18 as a team. Lynch went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring twice. Loy was 3-for-6 with two RBIs while scoring thrice. Gregory went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while touching home three times.
Emily Schottelkotte and Hailey Hurst added two hits apiece, while Hurst scored a game-high four runs, for Borden.
Lynch picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed eight runs (only one of which was earned) on four hits while walking six and fanning five.
Three players — Leah Stevens, Loran Palmer and Grace Bell — had two hits apiece for the Warriors.
BORDEN 24, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 8
Borden 0(11)4 72 — 24 18 1
CAI 050 03 — 8 8 4
W — Lily Lynch. L — Leah Stevens. 2B — Stevens (CAI). HR — Lynch (B).
