FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central topped visiting New Albany 12-2 in five innings in Hoosier Hills Conference action Tuesday night.
The Highlanders led 2-1 after two innings before sandwiching a pair of four-run innings around a two-run fourth.
Kylie Franks led Floyd's 12-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and four RBIs while scoring twice. Peyton Drummond and Alissa Flick added two hits apiece while Drummond scored three times. Macy Wilkens also homered for the Highlanders.
Erica McCullough picked up the win in the circle for Floyd Central. The senior allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five over five innings.
Macee Almon drove in both of the Bulldogs' runs.
The Highlanders (8-3, 2-0) are slated to host Salem at 7:30 p.m. tonight. New Albany (1-4, 0-2) is scheduled to host Class 4A No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 12, NEW ALBANY 2
New Albany 010 10 — 2 4 2
Floyd Central 204 24 — 12 12 2
W — Erica McCullough. L — Kimberly Vest. 2B — Taylor Chumbley (FC), Kendall Brown (FC), Kylie Franks (FC). 3B — Franks (FC). HR — Macy Wilkens (FC). Records — New Albany 1-4, 0-2; Floyd Central 8-3, 2-0.
PIONEERS ROUT REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting Providence scored in every frame en route to a 12-0 five-inning win at South Central on Tuesday.
The Pioneers plated two runs in the first, one in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Cousins Kate and Lillie Weber led Providence at the plate. Kate Weber went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored while Lillie Weber was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Also for the Pioneers, Sydney Shireman and Brooklynn Nolot scored three runs apiece against the Rebels, who committed seven errors.
Kayce Quinn picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one hit while walking three and striking out five over three innings. Hailey Crisp pitched the last two innings, allowing two hits while striking out four.
Providence (1-4) is scheduled to host Jeffersonville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
PROVIDENCE 12, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Providence 214 32 — 12 6 0
South Central 000 00 — 0 3 7
W — Kayce Quinn. L — Hutt. 2B — Quinn (P). 3B — Kate Weber (P).
DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN
PEKIN — Silver Creek rolled to an 11-0 win at Eastern in Mid-Southern Conference action Tuesday.
Hallie Foley picked up the victory in the circle, allowing two hits while striking out 11.
Reese Decker led the Dragons at the plate, going 3-for-3 while Macy Ferrell homered.
LADY CATS TOP PIRATES 4-2
CHARLESTOWN — North Harrison outlasted host Charlestown 4-2 in nine innings in an MSC clash Tuesday night.
The Pirates (3-2, 0-2) visit Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
PANTHERS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Corydon Central clipped Clarksville 16-2 in a MSC game Tuesday.
