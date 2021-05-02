FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central pounded out 24 hits — including seven home runs — en route to a 24-2 five-inning victory over visiting Bloomington North on Saturday.
The Highlanders scored single runs in the first and fourth frames to go along with nine in the second and 13 in the third.
Riley Chumbley led Floyd's offensive onslaught, going 4-for-5 with a double and two home runs while driving in six runs and scoring thrice. Meanwhile Emory Waterbury went 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs with four RBIs while scoring four times. She also picked up the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out two over four innings.
Also for the Highlanders, Taylor Chumbley went 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI while scoring twice; Peyton Drummond was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while scoring twice; Reece Davis was 2-for-2 with an RBI while scoring thrice; and Maddie Luckhardt went 2-for-3 with a double while scoring twice. Lavin Osborne and Kendall Brown also homered for the Highlanders.
Floyd Central (13-5) is scheduled to visit Brownstown Central at 6 p.m. Monday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 24, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 2
Bloomington North 000 20 — 2 3 6
Floyd Central 19(13) 1X — 24 24 0
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Butler. 2B — Waterbury (FC), Maddie Luckhardt (FC), Rlley Chumbley (FC). 3B — Peyton Drummond (FC). HR — Waterbury (FC) 2, Taylor Chumbley (FC), Lavin Osborne (FC), R. Chumbley (FC) 2, Kendall Brown (FC), C. Butler (BN), E. Piercy (BN).
PIONEERS GO 1-1
OSGOOD — Providence went 1-1 at Jac-Cen-Del on Saturday.
First, Class A No. 7 Hauser topped the Pioneers 13-5. Providence bounced back, though, to beat the host Eagles 15-5.
In their first game, Kate Weber led the Pioneers at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles while scoring two runs.
In its second game, Providence plated three runs in the first inning, one in the second, five in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth on 13 hits.
Brooklynn Nolot paced the Pioneers at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI while scoring three times. Meanwhile, Sydney Shireman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring twice. Weber had two hits and two RBIs while scoring twice. Her cousin, Lillie Weber, went 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring twice.
Providence (4-10) is scheduled to host Austin at 5 p.m. Monday.
HAUSER 13, PROVIDENCE 5
Providence 102 020 0 — 5 8 2
Hauser 351 400 X — 13 10 1
W — Paige McDaniel. L — Kayce Quinn. 2B — Kate Weber (P) 2, McDaniel (H).
PROVIDENCE 15, JAC-CEN-DEL 5
Providence 315 24 — 15 13 6
Jac-Cen-Del 300 02 — 5 9 2
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Aundrea Cullen. 2B — Quinn (P), Brooklynn Nolot (P). 3B — Nolot (P).
RED DEVILS FALL
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Meade County (Ky.) topped Jeffersonville 9-3 Saturday afternoon.
Baylee Clarke and Danielle Monroe had two hits apiece for the Red Devils, who scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Jeff (5-8) is scheduled to visit Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
PIRATES, MITCHELL SPLIT DOUBLEDIP
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown went 1-1 against Mitchell in a Saturday doubleheader.
The Bluejackets won the first game, 3-2, before the Pirates bounced back to win the second, 9-6.
Charlestown (6-7) is scheduled to host Madison at 5 p.m. Monday.
DRAGONS DROP 2
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus North swept Silver Creek in a Saturday doubleheader.
The Bull Dogs won the first game 11-0 and took the second 5-1.
Silver Creek (8-4) is scheduled to visit Henryville at 5 p.m. Monday.
