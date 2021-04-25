BLOOMINGTON — An 11-run first frame propelled Floyd Central past Bloomington South 16-2 in a five-inning win Saturday.
Macy Wilkens led the Highlanders' 10-hit attack with three hits while driving in two runs. Peyton Drummond and Riley Chumbley added two hits apiece. Drummond scored three time while Chumbley touched home twice. Taylor Chumbley and Alissa Flick each added homers for Floyd. Chumbley finished with four RBIs while scoring twice. Flick had a pair of RBIs while Bella Ettel scored three times.
That was more than enough offense for Erica McCullough. The senior tossed four shutout innings, giving up two hits while walking one and striking out five to earn the win in the circle.
FLOYD CENTRAL 16, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 2
Floyd Central (11)10 13 — 16 10 3
Bloomington South 000 02 — 2 3 4
W — Erica McCullough. L — E. Crider. 2B — M. Jacobs (BS). 3B — Riley Chumbley (FC). HR — Taylor Chumbley (FC), Alissa Flick (FC).
FRIDAY
PIONEERS TOP RAMS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence only had three hits, but it made the most of them Friday evening in an 8-4 victory over visiting Paoli.
The Pioneers, who benefitted from six errors by the Rams, plated two runs in the first and third innings, one in the fourth and three in the sixth en route to victory.
Kate Weber's double was one of Providence's three hits. She also stole a base and scored three runs.
Hailey Crisp picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed four earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out four in a complete-game effort.
PROVIDENCE 8, PAOLI 4
Paoli 201 010 0 — 4 9 6
Providence 202 103 X — 8 3 2
W — Hailey Crisp. L — McBride. 2B — Kate Weber (PR), Busick (PA).
