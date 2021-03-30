FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a five-inning 15-0 victory over visiting West Washington in the season-opener for both Tuesday.
The Highlanders scored six runs in the first inning, then added nine in the fourth.
Kylie Franks and Kendall Brown, Floyd's No. 8 and 9 hitters, combined for four hits, nine RBIs and five runs in the win. Franks finished 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs while scoring twice. Brown was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs while scoring thrice.
Riley Chumbley, who hit a home run, and Erica Endris added two RBIs apiece for the Highlanders.
Erica McCullough picked up the victory in the circle. The senior allowed three hits while striking out four in four innings.
Floyd Central (1-0) is slated to visit North Harrison at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday before traveling to Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 15, WEST WASHINGTON 0
W. Washington 000 00 — 0 3 2
Floyd Central 600 9X — 15 8 0
W — Erica McCullough. L — Ables. 2B — Alissa Flick. HR — Kendall Brown (FC), Kylie Franks (FC), Riley Chumbley (FC). Records — West Washington 0-1, Floyd Central 1-0.
.
EAGLES CLIP PIONEERS
LANESVILLE — A pair of Lanesville pitchers held Providence to two hits en route to an 8-0 win in the season-opener for both Tuesday.
Senior starter Hannah Nunemaker yielded a pair of hits while walking one and striking out 10 in 5 2/3 innings for the Eagles. She also helped her own cause with a pair of hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Morgan Sonner tossed the final 1 1/3 innings for Lanesville, which scored once in the second, three times in the third and twice in the fifth and sixth frames.
The Eagles (1-0) are scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday while the Pioneers (0-1) are slated to visit Borden at 5 p.m. Monday.
.
LANESVILLE 8, PROVIDENCE 0
Providence 000 000 0 — 0 2 6
Lanesville 013 022 X — 8 10 1
W — Hannah Nunemaker (1-0). L — Hailey Crisp (0-1). 2B — Danielle Haire (L). HR — Nunemaker (L). Records — Providence 0-1, Lanesville 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.