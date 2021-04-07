You are the owner of this article.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Highlanders squeeze out win over Mercy Academy

mfc1.jpg

Floyd Central senior Macy Wilkens is all smiles after hitting a home run during the Highlanders’ 15-14 victory over visiting Mercy Academy on Tuesday evening.

FLOYDS KNOBS — A squeeze play in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Floyd Central to a 15-14 victory over visiting Mercy Academy of Louisville on Tuesday evening.

The run-scoring bunt capped off a wild game that saw the Highlanders build a 14-7 lead through five innings before the Jaguars scored seven in the top of the sixth to tie the game.

mfc2.jpg

Floyd Central senior Erica McCullough delivers a pitch during the Highlanders' 15-14 victory over Mercy Academy. 

Floyd Central (4-2) next hosts Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Columbus East at 6 p.m. Thursday.

MUSTANGS NO-HIT LIONS

NEW WASHINGTON — A pair of New Washington pitchers combined to no-hit visiting Rock Creek in a 14-0 five-inning victory Tuesday.

McKenna Donaway picked up the win in the circle for the Mustangs. She struck out five in three complete innings while Eryn Helton, who earned the save, struck out four over the final two frames.

Izzy Balderas led New Wash at the plate with a double and a triple. Megan Snelling also doubled for the Mustangs (1-0).

NEW WASHINGTON 14, ROCK CREEK 0

Rock Creek 000 00 — 0

New Wash 770 0X — 14

W — McKenna Donaway (1-0). L — Hannah Allen. Save — Eryn Helton. 2B — Izzy Balderas (NW), Megan Snelling (NW). 3B — Balderas (NW).

PIRATES ROUT REBELS

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown rolled to an 11-1 five-inning victory over visiting South Central on Tuesday. 

The Pirates plated three runs in the first and third innings and five in the second. 

Charlestown (3-0) visits Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. 

RED DEVILS DOWN LIONS

SALEM — Katie Monroe pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Jeffersonville to a 4-0 win at Salem on Tuesday. 

The junior allowed three hits while striking out seven. 

Brynn Howard, Hannah Hackworth and Mollie Davis had three hits apiece to lead the Red Devils' 13-hit attack. Cadence Northern added two hits while Elliott Mays had a pair of RBIs. 

Jeffersonville (2-2) visits Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

JEFFERSONVILLE 4, SALEM 0

Jeffersonville     000     100     3 — 4

Salem                 000     000     0 — 0

PANTHERS CLIP CREEK

CORYDON — Host Corydon Central clipped Silver Creek 6-4 in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Tuesday. 

The Dragons (2-2, 0-1) host New Albany at 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

CUBS OUTLAST BULLDOGS

NEW ALBANY — Visiting Madison spoiled New Albany's home-opener, and Senior Night, with a 8-7 11-inning Hoosier Hills Conference win Tuesday. 

Reese Raymond went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while Macee Almon was 3-for-6 to lead the Bulldogs at the plate. Kimberly Vest and Vanessa Burns added two hits apiece for New Albany (1-2, 0-1), which visits Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

mna1.jpg

New Albany sophomore Cheyenne Palmer delivers a pitch during the Bulldogs' 8-7 loss to visiting Madison on Tuesday night. 

OWLS STING HORNETS

SEYMOUR — Host Seymour downed Henryville 12-2 Tuesday. 

The Hornets host New Albany at 5 p.m. Thursday. 

