BORDEN — Henryville outlasted host Borden 10-5 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday evening.
A trio of Hornets pitchers — Jensen Smith, Mary Crick and Lilly Bindner — combined to hold limit the Braves to seven hits while walking six and striking out five. Crick picked up the win in the circle while Bindner tossed the final three innings to secure the victory.
Dilyn Roberts led Henryville at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, while Autumn Osborne and MacKenzie Jackson had two hits apiece. Also for the Hornets, Annie Spicer hit a home run while Peyton Steward went 1-for-1 and scored four times after walking thrice.
Henryville (9-5, 2-0) is scheduled to visit Paoli at 5 p.m. Friday.
DEVILS CLIP CUBS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville outlasted Madison 2-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday afternoon.
The Red Devils scored single runs in the third and fifth frames thanks to RBIs by Brynn Howard and Mollie Davis. Baylee Clarke also had a pair of hits for Jeff.
Katie Monroe picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out four in the complete-game effort.
The Red Devils (6-8, 2-3) are scheduled to host Fern Creek (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Friday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, MADISON 1
Madison 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Jeffersonville 001 010 X — 2 7 1
W — Katie Monroe. L — Immi Mann. 2B — Mann (M). Records — Madison 9-13, 1-6; Jeffersonville 6-8, 2-3.
DRAGONS DOWN SCOTTSBURG
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek outlasted Scottsburg 7-6 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday afternoon.
The Dragons (10-4, 4-1) are slated to visit Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Friday night.
EASTERN TOPS GENERALS
PEKIN — Host Eastern downed Clarksville 11-1 in six innings in a MSC contest Thursday afternoon.
The Musketeers scored single runs in the first and second innings before tallying twice in the third and fifth frames, then scoring five times in the sixth to end the game early.
