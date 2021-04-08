HENRYVILLE — A seven-run second inning helped propel host Henryville to a 12-6 victory over visiting New Albany on Thursday.
Mary Crick picked up her third win of the season, in relief of starter Jensen Smith, in the circle. She gave up five hits while striking out one.
The Hornets pounded out 14 hits. MacKenzie Jackson and Riley Nunn both homered while Dilyn Roberts had a trio of hits while scoring four times. Nunn, Autumn Osborne, Peyton Steward and Haylie Williams added two hits apiece for Henryville (1-2), which is slated to visit Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Ava Brewer, Reese Raymond, Vanessa Burns and Autumn Gilbert had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs (1-3), who are scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
HIGHLANDERS HAMMER O’S
FLOYDS KNOBS — Macy Wilkens hit a pair of home runs to lead Floyd Central to a 17-7 six-inning victory over visiting Columbus East in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday.
The Highlanders scored four runs in the first and second innings and eight in the fourth before plating once in the sixth to end the game early.
Wilkens, the senior catcher, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kendall Brown and Erica Endris also homered for the Highlanders (5-2, 1-0).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 17, COLUMBUS EAST 7
Columbus East 302 200 — 7 9 6
Floyd Central 440 801 — 17 12 0
W — Erica McCullough. L — K. Smith. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC), Kate Satkoski, J. Sitterding (CE). 3B — K. Cole (CE). HR — Kendall Brown (FC), Macy Wilkens (FC) 2, Erica Endris (FC). Record — Floyd Central 5-2, 1-0.
.
PANTHERS CLIP PIRATES
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central clipped Charlestown 8-3 in Mid-Southern Conference action Thursday.
The Pirates (3-1, 0-1) are slated to host Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Monday.
