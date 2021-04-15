HENRYVILLE — A pair of Henryville pitchers combined for a no hitter, while the Hornets pounded out 17 hits in a 20-0 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Wednesday evening.
Jensen Smith and Lilly Binder combined for 11 strikeouts (Binder seven, Smith four) and three walks while holding the Lions hitless.
Autumn Osborne, Riley Nunn and Mary Crick had three hits apiece to lead Henryville at the plate. Peyton Steward and Annie Spicer added two hits apiece.
The Hornets (3-3) host South Central at 5 p.m. Friday.
DRAGONS DOWN PANTHERS
SELLERSBURG — Megan Ekart was strong in the circle and Reese Decker had a big hit to lead Silver Creek to a 6-4 victory over visiting Jennings County on Wednesday.
Ekart struck out 12 in a complete-game effort, while Decker delivered a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to put the Dragons up for good.
Silver Creek (4-2) next hosts West Washington at 11 a.m. Saturday.
FLOYD SLAMS SALEM
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central clipped Salem 13-3 on Wednesday night.
The Highlanders (9-3) host Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Monday.
