SEYMOUR — Henryville outlasted host Trinity Lutheran for a 6-4 victory Tuesday.
Mary Crick earned the victory in the circle.
The Hornets (7-4) host Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
PACERS EDGE PIONEERS
VEVAY — A three-run fourth inning propelled Switzerland County past Providence 3-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers scored their lone run on Brooklynn Nolot’s solo homer in the top of the seventh.
.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY 3, PROVIDENCE 1
Providence 000 000 1 — 1 3 1
Switzerland 000 300 X — 3 5 1
W — Sparks. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Byrd (SC), Sparks (SC). 3B — M. Duvall (SC). HR — Brooklynn Nolot (P).
.
OWLS OUTLAST BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Seymour scored three runs in the first and fourth frames, and added another in the sixth, to top New Albany 7-3 in HHC action Tuesday.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, plated a single run in the fourth and three in the seventh. However it was too little, too late.
At the plate, Justice Lockmund tripled and scored a run for New Albany.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy picked up its first win of the season, beating Rock Creek 9-4 Tuesday afternoon.
DRAGONS DOWN PIRATES
CHARELSTOWN — Silver Creek rolled to a 14-2 win at Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Tuesday night.
Hallie Foley allowed two runs on four hits to pick up the win in the circle for the Dragons. Meanwhile Macy Ferrell led Creek at the plate, going 3-for-4.
