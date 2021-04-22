AUSTIN — Visiting New Washington outlasted Austin 14-11 on Wednesday.
The Mustangs built a 9-1 lead before the Eagles rallied to get within two before New Wash put up five runs in the fifth inning to take control.
McKenna Donaway picked up the win in the circle while Eryn Helton homered and freshman Liberty Griffin doubled twice for the Mustangs.
NEW WASHINGTON 14, AUSTIN 11
New Wash 216 050 0 — 14
Austin 103 322 0 — 11
W — McKenna Donaway. L — N. Spradlin. 2B — J. Caudill (A), L. Griffin (NW) 2. HR — E. Helton (NW), S. Eskridge (A), R. Buchanan (A).
PANTHERS CLIP PIONEERS
CORYDON — Corydon Central tallied four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth for a 10-0, five-inning victory over visiting Providence on Wednesday.
Jaiden Cantrell held the Pioneers to two hits while striking out 10 to pick up the win in the circle.
CORYDON CENTRAL 10, PROVIDENCE 0
Providence 000 00 — 0 2 4
Corydon 100 45 — 10 8 0
W — Cantrell. L — Hailey Crisp.
HIGHLANDERS CLOBBER CUBS
MADISON — Visiting Floyd Central rolled to a 19-0 win at Madison in Hoosier Hills Conference action Wednesday evening.
The Highlanders had one run in the first inning, six in the second, three in the third and nine in the fourth en route to victory.
Kylie Franks and Macy Wilkens led Floyd at the plate. Each had two hits, including a home run, and drove in a trio of runs. Franks scored four runs while Wilkens touched home twice.
Riley Chumbley also had a pair of hits, including a double, and scored twice.
Peyton Drummond, Reece Davis, Kendall Brown and Lavin Osborne drove in two runs apiece. Drummond, Chumbley, Bella Ettel, Taylor Chumbley and Alissa Flick scored two runs each.
That was more than enough offense for Emory Waterbury. The sophomore allowed two hits while walking two and striking out four over the five innings to pick up the win in the circle.
The Highlanders (11-3, 4-0) next host Class 4A No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. Friday evening in an HHC showdown.
FLOYD CENTRAL 19, MADISON 0
Floyd Central 163 90 — 19 9 0
Madison 000 00 — 0 2 3
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Immi Mann. 2B — Riley Chumbley (FC). 3B — Kendall Brown (FC), R. Davis (FC). HR — Macy Wilkens (FC), Kylie Franks (FC). Records — Floyd Central 11-3, 4-0; Madison 4-9, 1-3.
