ELIZABETH — New Washington rolled to a pair of wins in Saturday's South Central Invitational.
The Mustangs blanked Rock Creek 12-0 and shutout the host Rebels 13-0.
Against the Lions, freshman Liberty Griffin pitched a five-inning no-hitter while striking out seven in the victory. Alyssa Wheatley doubled to helped New Wash, which scored eight runs in first inning and four in the fourth.
Against South Central, McKenna Donaway tossed a one-hit, complete-game shutout while striking out 12.
Megan Snelling, McKenna Donaway and Shelbie Baird all doubled for the Mustangs, who tallied two runs in the first, one in the second and fourth frames, four in the fifth and five in the sixth.
HORNETS TAKE 2ND
SCOTTSBURG — Henryville placed second in Saturday's Warriorette Invitational at Scottsburg.
The Hornets beat Jeffersonville 13-5 in their first game while the host Warriorettes blanked Providence 11-0 in their first game. Scottsburg then beat Henryville 10-0 in the final while the Red Devils downed the Pioneers 15-2 in the third-place game.
Jeff scored three runs in the first inning to take the early lead against the Hornets before Henryville rallied, thanks in large part, to a seven-run third frame.
Annie Spicer, Dilyn Roberts, Haylie Williams and MacKenzie Jackson had three hits apiece to lead the Hornets' offense while Autumn Osborne, Larissa Smith and Kelsey Moran had two hits apiece.
In the circle, Lilly Binder threw a complete game, allowing nine hits while walking two and striking out three. She also helped her own cause with a home run in the Hornets' big third inning.
Danielle Monroe had two hits and two RBIs while Emma Eaton had a pair of hits of the Red Devils.
In final, Scottsburg pitched Ashley Martin allowed one hit in the Warriorettes' won. The loss dropped the Hornets to 13-8 on the season.
In the third-place game, the Red Devils pounded out 20 hits in their victory over the Pioneers.
Eaton, a sophomore, led Jeff at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring twice.
Seven others — Brookelyn Miles, Andrea Durbin, Baylee Clarke, Hannah Hackworth, Bailey Shafer, Danielle Monroe and Mollie Davis — had two hits apiece for the Red Devils. Hackworth, Shafer, Monroe and Davis both drove in two runs apiece.
Katie Monroe picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two over five frames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.