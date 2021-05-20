NEW ALBANY — Cheyenne Palmer pitched a one-hitter to lead New Albany to a 4-0 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Thursday.
Palmer also walked one and struck out five in a complete-game effort.
Ava Brewer led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-3.
New Albany (12-9) is scheduled to visit Clarksville at 5 p.m. Friday.
NEW ALBANY 4, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
New Albany 201 001 X — 4 6 3
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — B. Orme. 2B — Palmer (NA).
MUSTANGS WIN
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rolled to a 15-0 five-inning victory over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday afternoon.
The Mustangs tallied five runs in the first and second frames before tallying three times in the third and twice in the fourth.
“After getting beat by one run the past two games our girls came out to prove a point," New Wash coach Amy Curtis said. “This was a good game to end our regular-season play with and I hope we carry this type of play into the sectional.”
Shelbie Baird led the Mustangs at the plate with two doubles and a home run. Adrian Miles also doubled and hit a homer.
Liberty Griffin, who also homered, picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed only two hits.
NEW WASHINGTON 15, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Christian Academy 000 00 — 0 2 6
New Washington 553 2X — 15 12 0
W — Liberty Griffin. L — Mullin. 2B — Eryn Helton (NW), Shelbie Baird (NW) 2, Adrian Miles (NW). HR — Baird (NW), Miles (NW), Liberty Griffin (NW).
PIRATES ROLL OVER REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown rolled to a 13-1 victory over visiting Southwestern on Thursday.
Karly Byrnes and Heidi Chester led the Pirates' hit parade. Byrnes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring twice. Chester was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Freshman Addison Smith tripled and scored twice while Macy Layton had a trio of RBIs.
Charlestown starter Savanna Gaither walked one and struck out five in three hitless innings. Layton, a sophomore, allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out one in the final three frames.
The Pirates (10-12, 3-4) are scheduled to play in a tournament at West Washington on Saturday.
CHARLESTOWN 13, SOUTHWESTERN 1
Southwestern 000 010 — 1 8 3
Charlestown 414 004 — 13 13 3
W — Macy Layton. L — Breona Brewer. 2B — Lanae' Crowe (C). 3B — Addison Smith (C), Karly Byrnes (C).
RED DEVILS DOWN LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Katie Monroe tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout to lead Jeffersonville to a 4-0 win at North Harrison on Thursday.
The Red Devils tallied two runs in the first and third frames.
Elliot Mays, Hannah Hackworth and Emma Eaton had two hits apiece to lead Jeff at the plate. All three also had an RBI.
The Red Devils (10-13) are slated to face North Bullitt at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Meade County (Ky.) Mighty May Matchup Tournament. Jeff is scheduled to face Franklin-Simpson (Ky.) and Louisville Mercy on Saturday before taking on Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the first round of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, NORTH HARRISON 0
Jeffersonville 202 000 0 — 4 8 0
North Harrison 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
W — Katie Monroe. L — Emily Ingle. 2B — Hannah Hackworth (J). Records — Jeffersonville 10-13, North Harrison 9-10.
FLOYD ROUTS RAIDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central pounded out 12 hits, including five home runs, in a 14-3 victory over visiting Southridge on Thursday.
Kendall Brown and Lavin Osborne hit two home runs and drove in five runs apiece to head the Highlanders' offensive onslaught. Kylie Franks and Taylor Chumbley added two hits apiece.
Emory Waterbury, who also homered and drove in two runs, picked up the win in the circle.
The Highlanders (18-10) are scheduled to visit Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday before facing the host Panthers at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
