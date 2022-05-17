CHARLESTOWN — Led by Savannah Gaither and Hannah Burns, Charlestown downed visiting New Albany 7-2 Monday evening.
The game was tied 1-1 in the middle of the third before the Pirates plated a single run in the bottom of that inning, another in the fourth, three times in the fifth and once more in the sixth.
At the plate, Gaither went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles while driving in a run and scoring twice. Burns was 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
In the circle, Burns allowed one unearned run while walking four and fanning two over the first three innings to earn the win. Gaither came on in the fourth and allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out five over the final four frames.
Cheyenne Palmer absorbed the loss for the Bulldogs. The junior allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out seven.
CHARLESTOWN 7, NEW ALBANY 2
New Albany 001 010 0 — 2 3 2
Charlestown 101 131 0 — 7 6 1
W — Hannah Burns. L — Cheyenne Palmer. 2B — Savannah Gaither (C) 2. 3B — Aubree Latham (C), Addison Smith (C). HR — Burns (C). Records — New Albany 12-9, Charlestown 15-7.
PIONEERS EDGE REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence plated one run in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie on its way to a 3-2 victory over visiting Southwestern on Monday (a.k.a. the Pioneers' Senior Night).
Kate Weber paced Providence at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Sophia Reisert and Hailey Crisp also drove in runs for the Pioneers.
Crisp also picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out eight in the complete-game effort.
PROVIDENCE 3, SOUTHWESTERN 2
Southwestern 002 000 0 — 2 8 4
Providence 002 100 X — 3 5 3
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Leach. Records — Southwestern 10-15, Providence 5-11.
FLOYD ROLLS OVER EAGLES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central celebrated its Senior Night with a 13-2 five-inning victory over visiting Lanesville on Monday.
Of the Highlanders' 13 hits, seven went for extra bases.
Senior Riley Chumbley led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and six RBIs while scoring twice.
She was one of several standouts at the plate for Floyd.
Fellow senior Reece Davis also went 3-for-3 while doubling twice and driving in a pair of runs.
Sophomore Peyton Drummond also was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs while touching home thrice.
Kylie Franks and senior Kendall Brown added two hits apiece for the Highlanders.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. The junior walked one while fanning four over the first three innings.
FLOYD CENTRAL 13, LANESVILLE 2
Lanesville 000 02 — 2 2 2
Floyd Central 454 0X — 13 13 0
W — Emory Waterbury. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC) 2, Reece Davis (FC) 2, Riley Chumbley (FC). 3B — Peyton Drummond (FC). HR — Riley Chumbley (FC). Record — Floyd Central 17-11.
SCOTTSBURG BEATS BORDEN
BORDEN — Class 3A No. 13 Scottsburg blanked host Borden 5-0 Monday evening.
The Warriorettes scored single runs in the second, third and sixth innings before tallying two more in the seventh.
Braves ace Emily Schottelkotte absorbed the loss in the circle. She allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking five and striking out seven in the complete-game effort.
SCOTTSBURG 5, BORDEN 0
Scottsburg 011 001 2 — 5 6 0
Borden 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Records — Scottsburg 19-3, Borden 11-12.
HORNETS KNOCK OFF SENATORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — A five-run fourth inning propelled visiting Henryville to a 6-3 win at Class A No. 6 West Washington 6-3 Monday evening.
EASTERN DOWNS NEW WASH
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Eastern downed New Washington 13-1 in five innings Monday.
