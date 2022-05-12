COLUMBUS — Jeffersonville cruised to a 12-2 six-inning win at Columbus East in Hoosier Hills Conference softball action Wednesday evening.
Andrea Durbin and Hannah Hackworth had three hits apiece for the Red Devils, who tallied 16 as a team. Durbin drove in two runs while Hackworth had a pair of doubles and scored once.
Four others — Brookelyn Miles, Abby Chandler, Bailey Shafer and Emma Borders — added two hits apiece. Miles hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs while scoring twice.
That proved to be plenty of offense for Shafer. The junior allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four over six innings to pick up the win in the circle.
FLOYD POUNDS PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Emory Waterbury and Kate Satkoski hit two home runs apiece to lead Floyd Central to a 15-4 five-inning win over Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Wednesday night.
The Panthers actually led 4-2 through three innings before the Highlanders erupted for five runs in the fourth frame and eight in the fifth to end the game early.
Waterbury went 3-for-3 with a single, two homers and three RBIs while touching home twice. Peyton Drummond add three hits while driving in one, stealing two bases and scoring twice.
Satkoski and Kylie Franks added two hits apiece. In addition to her two homers, Satkoski had three RBIs while touching home thrice. Franks finished 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring twice.
Waterbury also picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed four unearned runs on seven hits while walking two and fanning four.
Floyd (15-11, 5-1) is scheduled to visit Louisville Assumption at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
FLOYD CENTRAL 15, JENNINGS COUNTY 4
Jennings County 022 00 — 4 7 0
Floyd Central 110 58 — 15 13 1
W — Emory Waterbury. 2B — Reece Davis (FC), Elizabeth Evans (JC). HR — Waterbury (FC) 2, Kate Satkoski (FC). Records — Jennings County 9-14, 0-6; Floyd Central 15-11, 5-1.
